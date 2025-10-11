McCain Scores Late to Lift Lexington Sporting Club to 1-1 Draw with Carolina Ascent FC
Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - A dramatic ending unfolded at Lexington SC Stadium on Saturday night as a 90+7' minute equalizer from Addie McCain kept LSC's unbeaten streak alive to begin the 2025/26 season.
The first half did not feature any scoring. Carolina outshot Lexington 7-4 in the first half while both sides steered one attempt on target. LSC maintained a slight possession advantage throughout the period.
Things got going in the second half when Audrey Harding opened the scoring in the 72' minute for the visitors off a deflection.
LSC responded to the concession positively, threatening off set pieces and in the run of play. Dangerous crosses began bombing the box and connecting with back post runs.
An Ascent clearance bounced off Shea Moyer in the 86' minute and rolled just inches wide.
The Lexington breakthrough came seven minutes into second-half stoppage time, sending everyone in attendance into a frenzy. The play began with Taylor Aylmer floating a ball in from the left side of the box.
The ball pinged around, finding Maddy Perez, then the Carolina goalkeeper, Hannah Johnson, Hannah White and finally the goalscorer Addie McCain.
The celebration was short-lived as Lexington immediately put its heads down and searched for the winner, but with only seconds remaining on the clock, the contest ended 1-1.
Lexington maintains its second-place position in the Gainbridge Super League standings with the result and remains unbeaten through seven matches of play.
Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Masaki Hemmi, forward Addie McCain and midfielder Shea Moyer are attached.
GOALS
72' CAR: Audrey Harding
90+7' LEX: Addie McCain (assist: Hannah White)
LINEUPS
LEX: Kat Asman, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois (72' Maddy Perez), Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung, Sarah Griffith (85' Amber Nguyen), Emina Ekić (63' Shea Moyer), Catherine Barry (63' Hannah White), Addie McCain
CAR: Meagan McClelland, Jill Aguilera, Sydney Studer, Jenna Butler, Brianna Martinez, Audrey Harding, Taylor Porter, Mia Corbin, Rylee Baisden (90+1' Alyssa Walker), Mackenzie George, Riley Parker (90+7' Macey Bader)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2025
- Phoenix Rising Notches Crucial Road Victory - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rising Picks up 2-0 Road Victory Against North Carolina FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- NCFC falls at home against Phoenix Rising - North Carolina FC
- McCain Scores Late to Lift Lexington Sporting Club to 1-1 Draw with Carolina Ascent FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 10/11/25 - San Antonio FC
- Road Test in New Mexico as OCSC Continues Its Playoff Push - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Hosts Loudoun United in Regular Season Home Finale at Keyworth Stadium - Detroit City FC
- Lexington SC to Host El Paso Locomotive with a Magic Number of Eight - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Face Key Road Test against Lexington SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Clinch Players' Shield Versus Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Jägermeister Cup Champs Return Home for High-Stakes Rematch vs. Sacramento - Hartford Athletic
- Registration Now Open for Veterans Day Youth Camps - Sacramento Republic FC
- Clash at the Lab: United Eyes Statement Win against Orange County SC - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC Announces Sellout for Fan Appreciation Night - Rhode Island FC
- Ydrach Called in for Argentina Clash - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Kyle Edwards Sets USL Championship Record for Goals off the Bench - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- McCain Scores Late to Lift Lexington Sporting Club to 1-1 Draw with Carolina Ascent FC
- Lexington SC to Host El Paso Locomotive with a Magic Number of Eight
- Lexington Sporting Club VOZZI Texting Platform Announced
- Lexington SC Falls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa
- Lexington Sporting Club Draws Spokane Zephyr FC, 0-0