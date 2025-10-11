McCain Scores Late to Lift Lexington Sporting Club to 1-1 Draw with Carolina Ascent FC

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A dramatic ending unfolded at Lexington SC Stadium on Saturday night as a 90+7' minute equalizer from Addie McCain kept LSC's unbeaten streak alive to begin the 2025/26 season.

The first half did not feature any scoring. Carolina outshot Lexington 7-4 in the first half while both sides steered one attempt on target. LSC maintained a slight possession advantage throughout the period.

Things got going in the second half when Audrey Harding opened the scoring in the 72' minute for the visitors off a deflection.

LSC responded to the concession positively, threatening off set pieces and in the run of play. Dangerous crosses began bombing the box and connecting with back post runs.

An Ascent clearance bounced off Shea Moyer in the 86' minute and rolled just inches wide.

The Lexington breakthrough came seven minutes into second-half stoppage time, sending everyone in attendance into a frenzy. The play began with Taylor Aylmer floating a ball in from the left side of the box.

The ball pinged around, finding Maddy Perez, then the Carolina goalkeeper, Hannah Johnson, Hannah White and finally the goalscorer Addie McCain.

The celebration was short-lived as Lexington immediately put its heads down and searched for the winner, but with only seconds remaining on the clock, the contest ended 1-1.

Lexington maintains its second-place position in the Gainbridge Super League standings with the result and remains unbeaten through seven matches of play.

Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Masaki Hemmi, forward Addie McCain and midfielder Shea Moyer are attached.

GOALS

72' CAR: Audrey Harding

90+7' LEX: Addie McCain (assist: Hannah White)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois (72' Maddy Perez), Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung, Sarah Griffith (85' Amber Nguyen), Emina Ekić (63' Shea Moyer), Catherine Barry (63' Hannah White), Addie McCain

CAR: Meagan McClelland, Jill Aguilera, Sydney Studer, Jenna Butler, Brianna Martinez, Audrey Harding, Taylor Porter, Mia Corbin, Rylee Baisden (90+1' Alyssa Walker), Mackenzie George, Riley Parker (90+7' Macey Bader)







