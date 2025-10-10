Road Test in New Mexico as OCSC Continues Its Playoff Push

Published on October 10, 2025

Kickoff: Saturday, October 11, 2025 (6:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

If there's ever a time for Orange County SC to prove itself away from home, this is it. On Saturday, OCSC heads to Albuquerque to take on New Mexico United, a team firmly in the playoff mix. This is the kind of high-stakes match that can define a season, a chance to take control, pressure rivals, and show that OCSC is not just a stronger home side, but contenders everywhere.

Matching New Mexico's energy, navigating its altitude, and finding consistency on the road will be the obstacles. But if OCSC brings the same grit and attacking spark they've shown against top opponents this season, they can come out of this match with confidence and valuable points.

Expect a cagey start, cautious probing, adjustments, and jockeying for possession. The second half will likely be a different story, as fatigue, altitude, and substitutions come into play. If OCSC shows poise, resilience, and finishing sharpness, they can absolutely leave New Mexico with three points.

It's a tough trip, no doubt. But for Orange County, this is the kind of match that defines character. If they can frustrate New Mexico early, stay disciplined through high-pressure stretches, and pinch a goal or two via counter or set piece, they will walk away with a result.

OCSC returns to The Champ on Wednesday, October 15th, for the California Classic Night and a game against San Antonio FC. For tickets, click HERE.

ENCHANTED ELEVEN

New Mexico United will look to dictate the tempo, using width and a high midfield press to force turnovers and disrupt OC's rhythm. Expect them to draw Orange County's defenders out of position and exploit any overcommitment in transition. Forwards Greg Hurst and Dayonn Harris bring pace and fluid movement that can trouble the OC backline. At the same time, midfielders Valentin Noël and Zico Bailey will aim to create chances and limit OC's counterattacking opportunities.

Defensively, United will rely on a disciplined back line anchored by Taren Maples and Will Seymore to contain OC's attack. Maples, who scored two penalties in the May 17th meeting, will again be a key presence on both ends of the pitch. In goal, Alex Tambakis has been one of the league's most consistent performers, facing relatively few shots but making 41 saves while conceding just 20. OC will need to be sharp and clinical to find a way past him on Saturday night.

New Mexico United 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 18-11-5 (1st place in USL Championship Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 46 | Goals Allowed: 44 | Clean Sheets: 9

Players to Watch:

F Greg Hurst

GK Alex Tambakis

BURQUE BOUND

This will be Orange County SC's final road trip of the regular season, and the mission is clear: bring three points back to the Champ. Ethan Zubak continues to lead the line with purpose, while Cameron Dunbar and Tristan Trager will look to spark creativity and finish with precision on the flanks. In midfield, Chris Hegardt and Stephen Kelly will be vital in controlling the tempo, winning duels, maintaining possession, and cutting off New Mexico's rhythm. The defensive pairing of Vuk Latinovich and Nico Benalcazar will need to stay sharp and error-free, while Ryan Doghman and Pedro Guimarães look to inject pace and pressure on the wings.

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler, fresh off his first clean sheet since returning from injury, looks to be back in form. If he commands the back line with confidence, Orange County has every reason to believe they can close out their away schedule with a statement win in Albuquerque.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 44 I Goals Allowed: 51 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

GK Colin Shutler

Orange County SC is 2-4-3 all-time against New Mexico United (Last 5 against NM - 1-3-1)

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 3-0 New Mexico United (May 17, 2025, Orange County)

Scoring Summary: 28' Talen Maples (P) (NM), 54' Talen Maples (P) (NM), 79' Fernando (NM)







