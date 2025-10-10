Rhode Island FC Announces Sellout for Fan Appreciation Night

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that the club's final home game of the 2025 regular season at Centreville Bank Stadium is officially sold out, with a limited number of standing room only tickets available. Concluding a historic inaugural season at Centreville Bank Stadium full of excitement and major milestones, the Ocean State club will kick off Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies as the race to the playoffs intensifies.

"Our fans have been absolutely incredible this season," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "The energy is electric. Rain or shine, Rhode Island FC fans pack Centreville Bank Stadium and create an atmosphere that gives our club a true homefield advantage. We cannot wait to honor our dedicated and loyal fanbase on Saturday and thank them for making 2025 a memorable year to be proud of."

Saturday's highly-anticipated home finale will celebrate Rhode Island FC's dedicated fans that have helped create one of the USL Championship's premier gameday atmospheres throughout 2025, with promotions and events including:

Merch Madness: 20-60% off the entire Rhode Island FC Team Store, powered by Capelli Sport!

Complimentary face painting, balloon creations, games and more at RIFC's Fan Fest along the scenic Seekonk River

Postgame player awards ceremony

Postgame on-field autograph alley: your chance to get signatures and pictures with your favorite RIFC players!

Annual 'Shirts Off Our Backs' promotion, giving fans a chance to win player-worn jerseys!

Gate giveaways: RIFC-themed luggage tags courtesy of Breeze Airways, mini soccer balls courtesy of Capelli Sport

Official 2025 team poster giveaway

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and purchase parking ahead of time in anticipation of high traffic on gameday. Parking lots open at 4 p.m., and fans can purchase parking at https://www.rhodeislandfc.com/parking/. Fans unable to attend in person can tune in on NESN+ or ESPN+, or tune in to the radio broadcast on WPRO 99.7 FM (AM 690) with Tommy Quinlan and Nick Giuliano on the call.

2026 Season Tickets are on sale now! Don't miss any of the action next season at Centreville Bank Stadium and get access to exclusive Season Ticket Member perks when you purchase your membership for as low as $16.36 per game! As a Season Ticket Member, you will experience RIFC fandom like no other - membership includes exclusive benefits to elevate your fan experience on gameday and every day. For more information on season ticket membership, visit https://www.rhodeislandfc.com/season-tickets/.







