Ydrach Called in for Argentina Clash

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC center back Beto Ydrach has been called into the Puerto Rico National Team squad for their match against Argentina on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Hounds center back Beto Ydrach (Photo: Chris Cowger/Riverhounds SC)

The friendly, which pits El Huracán Azul against the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the home field of MLS team Inter Miami CF. It is Puerto Rico's only match in this month's international window and the second for Argentina, which is also scheduled to to face Venezuela tonight in Miami.

Ydrach will travel to join the national team Sunday and will rejoin the Hounds prior to their match at Monterey Bay FC. The first-year pro has 16 international appearances to his name and most recently appeared for Puerto Rico in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers back in June.







