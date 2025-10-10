Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island

The stakes are about as high as it gets for the Tampa Bay Rowdies this Saturday as they face off against Rhode Island FC in their final road matchup of the regular season.

A win over Rhode Island at Centreville Bank Stadium and favorable results elsewhere around the league could move the Rowdies to within one point of a playoff position with two matches left to play. However, a defeat and less favorable results from other matchups could see the Rowdies mathematically eliminated from contention for the playoffs.

Playoff Scenarios

There are two matchups around the league that could have significant impact on the Rowdies playoff hopes. Fans should keep an eye on Detroit City FC's home matchup with Loudoun United FC at 4 p.m. ET and Indy Eleven's road tilt at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 7 p.m. ET. A win for Detroit coupled with a defeat for the Rowdies would eliminate the Rowdies from the playoff race. However, a win for the Rowdies and a loss or draw for Indy would move the Rowdies to within one point of the playoff line.

Arteaga's On Fire

Manuel Arteaga has hit his stride down in the final stretch of the season. The veteran attacker has netted a goal in four straight matches, bringing his season total to eight tallies. With his goal against Monterey this past week, Arteaga also became the fourth player to record 25 regular season goals for the Rowdies, joining Sebastian Guenzatti, Leo Fernandes and Cal Jennings

Guillen Milestone Watch

Rowdies Captain Aaron Guillen is nearing a major milestone for the club. The next time Guillen steps on the pitch for the Rowdies will be his 195th appearance for the club, which will match teammate Leo Fernandes for the most appearances in the club's Modern Era. Guillen joined the Rowdies ahead of the 2020 season and currently leads the team in minutes played this season.

Hamid's First

Last week's emphatic 4-0 win over Monterey Bay saw Rowdies Goalkeeper Bill Hamid record his first clean sheet for the club. Hamid, who joined the Rowdies in late August via transfer from Miami FC, has been in net for every minute of Tampa Bay's five-match unbeaten run. The experienced keeper has recorded 15 saves during that stretch.

Pacius On International Duty

The Rowdies will look to pull out a win in Rhode Island without the club's leading scorer. Forward Woobens Pacius is away with the Haitian National Team for the squad's World Cup Qualifying matches. Pacius leads the Rowdies with 12 goals on the season and 15 goals across all competitions. The 24-year-old attacker has accounted for four of the 15 goals Tampa Bay has recorded during its recent five-match unbeaten streak.

Series History

Rhode Island claimed victory over the Rowdies in the first regular season meeting between the two sides in a 3-0 result at Al Lang Stadium in May, with all three tallies coming from strikes from outside the box. Saturday will only be the fourth competitive meeting between Tampa Bay and Rhode Island. The Rowdies have earned one loss and suffered two losses in the previous meeting.

Rowdies Availability Report

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Pacius (Haiti)

OUT: Bassett, Hilton, Fernandes, Niyongabire

USL Championship Matchday 28

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Rhode Island FC

Saturday, October 1, 7:00 p.m. ET

Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, RI

2025 League Records:

Rowdies: 8W-13L-6D, 30 pts, 10th East (4-8-2 on the road)

Rhode Island: 9W-11L-7D, 34 pts, 8th East (5-4-5 at home)

Watch Party: Join the official Rowdies Watch Party at Hooters 4th Street location in St. Petersburg. Fans in Rowdies gear can enjoy specials on food and drinks.

Tune In:  Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+







