Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island
Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
The stakes are about as high as it gets for the Tampa Bay Rowdies this Saturday as they face off against Rhode Island FC in their final road matchup of the regular season.
A win over Rhode Island at Centreville Bank Stadium and favorable results elsewhere around the league could move the Rowdies to within one point of a playoff position with two matches left to play. However, a defeat and less favorable results from other matchups could see the Rowdies mathematically eliminated from contention for the playoffs.
Playoff Scenarios
There are two matchups around the league that could have significant impact on the Rowdies playoff hopes. Fans should keep an eye on Detroit City FC's home matchup with Loudoun United FC at 4 p.m. ET and Indy Eleven's road tilt at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 7 p.m. ET. A win for Detroit coupled with a defeat for the Rowdies would eliminate the Rowdies from the playoff race. However, a win for the Rowdies and a loss or draw for Indy would move the Rowdies to within one point of the playoff line.
Arteaga's On Fire
Manuel Arteaga has hit his stride down in the final stretch of the season. The veteran attacker has netted a goal in four straight matches, bringing his season total to eight tallies. With his goal against Monterey this past week, Arteaga also became the fourth player to record 25 regular season goals for the Rowdies, joining Sebastian Guenzatti, Leo Fernandes and Cal Jennings
Guillen Milestone Watch
Rowdies Captain Aaron Guillen is nearing a major milestone for the club. The next time Guillen steps on the pitch for the Rowdies will be his 195th appearance for the club, which will match teammate Leo Fernandes for the most appearances in the club's Modern Era. Guillen joined the Rowdies ahead of the 2020 season and currently leads the team in minutes played this season.
Hamid's First
Last week's emphatic 4-0 win over Monterey Bay saw Rowdies Goalkeeper Bill Hamid record his first clean sheet for the club. Hamid, who joined the Rowdies in late August via transfer from Miami FC, has been in net for every minute of Tampa Bay's five-match unbeaten run. The experienced keeper has recorded 15 saves during that stretch.
Pacius On International Duty
The Rowdies will look to pull out a win in Rhode Island without the club's leading scorer. Forward Woobens Pacius is away with the Haitian National Team for the squad's World Cup Qualifying matches. Pacius leads the Rowdies with 12 goals on the season and 15 goals across all competitions. The 24-year-old attacker has accounted for four of the 15 goals Tampa Bay has recorded during its recent five-match unbeaten streak.
Series History
Rhode Island claimed victory over the Rowdies in the first regular season meeting between the two sides in a 3-0 result at Al Lang Stadium in May, with all three tallies coming from strikes from outside the box. Saturday will only be the fourth competitive meeting between Tampa Bay and Rhode Island. The Rowdies have earned one loss and suffered two losses in the previous meeting.
Rowdies Availability Report
INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Pacius (Haiti)
OUT: Bassett, Hilton, Fernandes, Niyongabire
USL Championship Matchday 28
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Rhode Island FC
Saturday, October 1, 7:00 p.m. ET
Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, RI
2025 League Records:
Rowdies: 8W-13L-6D, 30 pts, 10th East (4-8-2 on the road)
Rhode Island: 9W-11L-7D, 34 pts, 8th East (5-4-5 at home)
Watch Party: Join the official Rowdies Watch Party at Hooters 4th Street location in St. Petersburg. Fans in Rowdies gear can enjoy specials on food and drinks.
Tune In: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Face Key Road Test against Lexington SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Clinch Players' Shield Versus Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Jägermeister Cup Champs Return Home for High-Stakes Rematch vs. Sacramento - Hartford Athletic
- Registration Now Open for Veterans Day Youth Camps - Sacramento Republic FC
- Clash at the Lab: United Eyes Statement Win against Orange County SC - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC Announces Sellout for Fan Appreciation Night - Rhode Island FC
- Ydrach Called in for Argentina Clash - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Kyle Edwards Sets USL Championship Record for Goals off the Bench - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.