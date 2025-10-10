Lexington SC to Host El Paso Locomotive with a Magic Number of Eight
Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington SC opens its final homestand of the season Saturday night vs. El Paso Locomotive FC with a chance to clinch a playoff spot at home the following week.
LSC's magic number is down to eight, meaning eight points earned or lost by ninth-place Orange County SC will clinch a postseason berth. With a win on Saturday, an Orange County loss and a win Oct. 17 vs. Sacramento Republic FC, Lexington is in.
Lexington is looking to shake off back-to-back road defeats in which it received a red card in each.
However, the club is still 8W-4L-3D over its last 15 matches and is undefeated at home in USL Championship play dating back to May 24, 2025.
A win over El Paso on Saturday could catapult the Greens into fourth place in the Western Conference standings with two matches remaining in the regular season.
Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.
SCOUTING EL PASO
El Paso Locomotive FC enters this weekend's contest with a 9W-8L-10 record and sits in fifth place in the West, two points ahead of Lexington.
Since the beginning of September, Locomotive FC is 1W-3L-2D and has seen its grip near the top the standings begin to wane.
Despite its recent run of form, a win over LSC and a Phoenix Rising FC loss would secure a playoff spot for The Locos.
Wilmer Cabrera leads the side with 10 goals while the dangerous full-back Gabi Torres ranks first on the club with seven assists.
STAT OF THE MATCH
Over its last seven matches in league play, in which LSC has posted a 5W-0L-2D record, the club has scored first four times while coming from behind to rescue points three times.
Lexington also has a +6 goal differential in those seven matches.
HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION NIGHT
Saturday will be Hispanic Heritage Celebration Night. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative poster, designed by local Cuban artist Humberto Lahera González.
The evening will also feature several Hispanic food trucks, special music and $1.50 beer options for those in attendance.
HOW TO WATCH
The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.
