Lexington Sporting Club Extends Unbeaten Streak To 13 Matches With 1-1 Draw Vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington SC women extended their unbeaten streak to 13 matches on Saturday, padding onto their Gainbridge Super League record. A late penalty conversion from Addie McCain salvaged a point vs. Spokane Zephyr FC in the 1-1 affair.

Coming into the match, Lexington and Spokane boasted the top two defenses in the Gainbridge Super League, and both were on full display throughout the first half of play. The two sides played to their fifth consecutive scoreless half after two 0-0 draws earlier this season.

Kat Asman was Lexington's MVP in the first period. The goalkeeper made three critical saves, the first of which denied Spokane's Lena Silano just 48 seconds into the match.

In the 61' minute, Emma Jaskaniec opened the scoring for the visitors. It marked just the third time in 12 matches Lexington conceded the first goal.

It took Lexington 28 more minutes to find the back of the net, and once again, it was Addie McCain in the dying moments to conjure a point for LSC.

On the tail end of a breakaway, the substitute Amber Nguyen was shoved inside the penalty area. McCain stepped up to the spot, sent her shot right as the keeper went left, and the rest is history.

The goal marked McCain's seventh of the season, tying her alongside teammate Catherine Barry for the second-most in the league.

Now unbeaten through the first 12 matches during the current campaign, Lexington broke the league record for the longest unbeaten streak to start a season, formerly set by Carolina Ascent FC in 2024/25.

GOALS

SPK: 61' Emma Jaskaniec (assist: Lena Silano)

LEX: 89' Addie McCain (P)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung (62' Shea Moyer), McKenzie Weinert (75' Amber Nguyen), Emina Ekić (62' Sarah Griffith), Addie McCain, Catherine Barry (85' Justina Gaynor)

SPK: Hope Hisey, Haley Thomas, Sarah McCoy, Reese Tappan, Charley Boone, Felicia Knox (78' Aryssa Mahrt), Ginger Fontenot (78' Madelyn Desiano), Kelsey Oyler (67' Sophía Braun), Emma Jaskaniec, Cameron Tucker (85' Maggie Johnston), Lena Silano (66' Thaís Reiss)

UP NEXT

Two matches remain for the Lexington SC women before the Gainbridge Super League's winter break. The club is back home Saturday, Dec. 13 vs. DC Power FC. It will be $1.50 Beer Day at Lexington SC Stadium for a 2 p.m. ET kickoff.







