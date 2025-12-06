More Listening Sessions Added to Calendar

USL Championship Men's Pro Soccer returns to Reno - and fans get the FIRST say. Join our Crest & Community Listening Sessions to help shape the look, feel, and spirit of Reno Pro Soccer.

Additional dates added to the calendar:

Dec. 10 @ Revision Brewing

Dec. 11 @ Maker's Paradise (special session for Artists & Creatives)

Dec. 11 @ Skipolini's Pizza

Registration is required; seats are limited.

More dates to be added in January. For updates and future dates, visit renoprosoccer.com.

Let's build Reno's soccer story together.

Questions? Contact goal@renoprosoccer.com.







