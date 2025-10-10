Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - The top of the Western Conference remains in Tulsa's hands. This Saturday, the Black and Gold take the field at ONEOK Field for Taste of Tulsa Night, welcoming San Antonio FC for the penultimate home match in regular season play. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. CST, streaming live on ESPN+ and airing locally on My41.

Already guaranteed a home playoff match for the first time since 1983, FC Tulsa can set its next milestone - with a chance to clinch a Top Two finish in the Western Conference for the first time in club history. The Scissortails (14W-8D-5L, 50 pts) have held firm atop the USL Championship Western Conference for 13 consecutive matches, longer than any other team in the league, and lead second-place Sacramento Republic FC (44 pts) by six points. This Saturday's opponent, San Antonio FC (10W-7D-9L, 37 pts), currently sits fourth in the table heading into the Week 32 matchup

Should all the results fall the Sooner State side's way Saturday evening, FC Tulsa could potentially wrap up the top seed in the West with two games to go.

Last Meeting: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC

When the two sides met on May 28, they battled to a 1-1 draw at Toyota Field. Tulsa started determined, pressing early, but conceded before halftime when Jorge Hernández converted a penalty. In the second half, Taylor Calheira leveled the score from the spot - his sixth goal of the season - to secure a point.

Taste of Tulsa Night

Fans are welcome to arrive early and taste Tulsa's local food before kickoff. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The halftime program includes the 3rd Annual FC Tulsa Hot Dog Eating Contest, presented by Coney I-Lander.

Fill the stadium, bring the energy, and push your team closer to Western Conference title on Saturday, October 11, at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Tickets to all remaining home games are available online at www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/ or by calling 918-727-2231.

FC Tulsa HOME Playoff Match - November 1, 2025. Lock in your postseason seat today: Buy Playoff Tickets on SeatGeek

Key Milestones and Information

FC Tulsa set a new benchmark in last weekend's 3-0 victory over Lexington SC, reaching 50 points for the first time in club history and matching the club's single-season record of 14 wins, previously achieved in 2017 and 2021.

FC Tulsa are 11W-0L-3D when scoring first and have earned 20 points from losing positions, ranking third all-time in USL Championship history with a +14 points gained/points dropped differential, trailing only Phoenix Rising FC (2019, +17) and Louisville City FC (2019, +16).

Tulsa's victory over Lexington SC also guaranteed the city's first home playoff match in more than four decades, dating back to 1983.

The Scissortails claimed its eighth clean sheet of the season last Saturday in the 3-0 shutout against Lexington SC, anchored by the debut of goalkeeper Tyler Deric, who joined the squad as an emergency signing on September 26.

FC Tulsa has been a continuous presence at the top of the Western Conference since July 16, when a 2-1 home win over Monterey Bay FC lifted the team to first place - a position the Scissortails have held for 13 consecutive matches, more than any other team in the league. With a win this weekend and a Sacramento loss, FC Tulsa can clinch the #1 seed.

Midfielder Jamie Webber delivered a brace against Lexington SC, earning Man of the Match honors and a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week. He became just the second FC Tulsa player this season to score a brace, joining Taylor Calheira, who notched two goals on April 19 at Las Vegas Lights FC in a 4-1 win.

Defender Lamar Batista surpassed 10,000 USL Championship regular season minutes last Saturday following his full 90-minute shift against Lexington SC, solidifying his place among the league's most dependable defenders.

Lucas Stauffer is now sitting at 99 USL Championship regular season appearances, setting the defender up to join the 100 club if he records any minutes this Saturday.







