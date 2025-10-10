Clash at the Lab: United Eyes Statement Win against Orange County SC

Playoff-bound and surging, New Mexico United returns to The Lab this Saturday for a must-see Western Conference clash against Orange County SC. Having already locked in a postseason spot with last week's commanding win over Phoenix, United now shifts its focus to climbing the table-and potentially securing home-field advantage in the playoffs-on Oktoberfest Night before a passionate crowd. Kickoff is at 7 PM MT.

This will be the final regular-season meeting between these two sides. United dominated the first matchup with a 3-0 road win and now looks to double down on home soil, where the Black & Yellow have been nearly untouchable all year. A win not only completes the season sweep, but also brings United one step closer to locking in a home playoff fixture as the postseason approaches.

With momentum, home-field energy, and everything to play for, New Mexico United is poised for another big night under the lights.

Players to Watch: Talen Maples & Dayonn Harris

At the core of United's back line, Talen Maples continues to prove he's one of the most reliable defenders in the USL Championship. Strong in the air, composed on the ball, and fearless in the tackle, Maples is also making his presence felt on the other end of the pitch-scoring the game-winning goal in last week's playoff-clinching win over Phoenix. Look for him to lead the charge again, especially against Orange County's physical front line.

On the attacking end, Dayonn Harris brings blistering pace and relentless energy to United's front line. A constant threat on the wing, Harris excels at stretching defenses, beating defenders one-on-one, and whipping in dangerous balls from wide areas. His creativity and speed will be key to breaking down Orange County's compact and disciplined defensive shape.

Scouting the Opposition: Orange County SC

Orange County SC comes into Albuquerque in the thick of the playoff race and hungry for points. Known for their disciplined defensive structure and swift counterattacks, the Southern California side has built a reputation as one of the most tactically sound teams in the Western Conference. Leading the charge up front is forward Ethan Zubak, who has netted a team-high 11 goals and remains a constant threat in the final third. In goal, Colin Shutler anchors the defense with 5 clean sheets and a 64% save rate, providing stability and shot-stopping reliability. With both playoff implications and pride on the line, Orange County won't make it easy-expect a tightly contested battle at The Lab.

What's Next: The Final Push at The Lab

After Saturday's Oktoberfest showdown, New Mexico United continues its crucial homestand with two final regular-season matchups at The Lab. The Black & Yellow host Oakland Roots SC on Sunday, October 19, followed by a high-energy Blackout Night against Rhode Island FC on Friday, October 24. With playoff seeding on the line and momentum building, every point matters as United looks to close the season with authority and gear up for a deep postseason run.







