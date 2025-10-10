Kyle Edwards Sets USL Championship Record for Goals off the Bench
Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford, CT - Hartford's Kyle Edwards and recent USL Jägermeister Cup champion set a USL Championship single season record for goals off the bench with his 64th minute goal against Oakland Roots on Tuesday. This marked Edwards' eighth goal as a substitute and cemented him as the USL Championship's most prolific supersub.
Edwards first showed his clutch scoring ability with a late-game goal to draw Louisville City FC 1-1 back in May. He also netted a crucial one versus FC Tulsa in August, again digging Hartford out of a deficit and bringing the score to 1-1. Most recently, the 28-year-old added the winning goal in Hartford's 3-1 triumph over Oakland Roots last Tuesday.
Whether starting or coming on as a substitute, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines native has shown that he can produce goals, scoring a total of 12 in regular season play, besting Mamadou Dieng's club record of 11 goals in one season and putting him in a tie for fifth place in the league.
Further proving his attacking prowess, Edwards sits just one goal behind Dieng's All-Time Club Record of 23 goals across all competitions in the Green & Blue jersey. He has just three games left in the regular season to top the mark set by Dieng earlier this year.
