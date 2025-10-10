Registration Now Open for Veterans Day Youth Camps

This November, Republic FC is inviting the region's youth players to lace up their cleats and spend the Veterans Day break on the pitch. And with this year's holiday falling on a Tuesday, the club is offering two one-day camps on Monday, November 10 and Tuesday, November 11 to accommodate the various school calendars.

Schedule

Monday, Nov. 10 Location: Granite Regional Park (Sacramento) Time: 9:00-10:30 AM (4-6 y/o) // 9:00 AM-12:00 PM (7-16 y/o)

Tuesday, Nov. 11 Location: In-Shape Family Fitness (Rocklin) Time: 9:00-10:30 AM (4-6 y/o) // 9:00 AM-12:00 PM (7-16 y/o)

What to Expect

These one-day Veterans Day camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels, ages 4-6. Participants will receive expert coaching from Republic FC's professionally trained and licensed coaching staff. The camp will focus on developing technical skills - such as dribbling, passing, and agility - in a fun environment that fosters a love for the game and emphasizes the importance of teamwork.

All players will also receive a Republic FC t-shirt and a ticket to a future home match at Heart Health Park.

Looking for a more competitive training environment? Check out Republic Elite Development!

Running every Sunday in November, this program is open to players aged 10-16 and features professional-level coaching from the club's senior Youth Programming staff and Academy coaches.







