NCFC falls at home against Phoenix Rising

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louis Perez of North Carolina FC

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC fell, 2-0, against Phoenix Rising Friday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

With the loss, NCFC remains in fourth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings with a 12W-11L-5D record and 41 points with two games remaining in the regular season.

Charlie Dennis gave Phoenix the lead in the 35', pouncing on a rebound in the middle of the box and finding the back of the net through a crowd. Collin Smith doubled the visitors' advantage in the 61', heading home a cross from Darius Johnson at the back post.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC hosts Rhode Island FC for its regular season home finale on Saturday, October 18, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here.

NCFC (5-2-3): Oliver Semmle; Mikey Maldonado, Paco Craig © (Patrick Burner - 64'), Conor Donovan, Finn Sundstrom, Ahmad Al-Qaq (Triston Hodge - 90' + 3'); Louis Perez, Raheem Somersall (Jayson Quintanilla - 85'); Pedro Dolabella, Rodrigo da Costa, Thomas Roberts (Oalex Anderson - 46')

Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Trevor Mulqueen, Akira Fitzgerald, Bryce Washington

PHX (3-4-3): Patrick Rakovsky; Rafael Czichos, Pape Boye ©, Ascel Essengue; Daniel Flores (Noble Okello - 85'), Jean Moursou, John Scearce, Collin Smith; Hope Avayevu (Xian Emmers - 85'), Darius Johnson (Ihsan Sacko - 71'), Charlie Dennis

Subs Not Used: Triston Henry, Ryan Flood, Pierce Rizzo, Remi Cabral

Score:

NCFC: 0

PHX: 2

Goals:

NCFC: -

PHX: C. Dennis - 35', C. Smith 61' - (D. Johnson)

Cautions:

NCFC: C. Donovan - 55'

PHX: D. Flores - 2', D. Johnson - 32'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

PHX: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 2,526

