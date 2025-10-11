NCFC falls at home against Phoenix Rising
Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC fell, 2-0, against Phoenix Rising Friday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
With the loss, NCFC remains in fourth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings with a 12W-11L-5D record and 41 points with two games remaining in the regular season.
Charlie Dennis gave Phoenix the lead in the 35', pouncing on a rebound in the middle of the box and finding the back of the net through a crowd. Collin Smith doubled the visitors' advantage in the 61', heading home a cross from Darius Johnson at the back post.
Up Next:
North Carolina FC hosts Rhode Island FC for its regular season home finale on Saturday, October 18, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here.
NCFC (5-2-3): Oliver Semmle; Mikey Maldonado, Paco Craig © (Patrick Burner - 64'), Conor Donovan, Finn Sundstrom, Ahmad Al-Qaq (Triston Hodge - 90' + 3'); Louis Perez, Raheem Somersall (Jayson Quintanilla - 85'); Pedro Dolabella, Rodrigo da Costa, Thomas Roberts (Oalex Anderson - 46')
Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Trevor Mulqueen, Akira Fitzgerald, Bryce Washington
PHX (3-4-3): Patrick Rakovsky; Rafael Czichos, Pape Boye ©, Ascel Essengue; Daniel Flores (Noble Okello - 85'), Jean Moursou, John Scearce, Collin Smith; Hope Avayevu (Xian Emmers - 85'), Darius Johnson (Ihsan Sacko - 71'), Charlie Dennis
Subs Not Used: Triston Henry, Ryan Flood, Pierce Rizzo, Remi Cabral
Score:
NCFC: 0
PHX: 2
Goals:
NCFC: -
PHX: C. Dennis - 35', C. Smith 61' - (D. Johnson)
Cautions:
NCFC: C. Donovan - 55'
PHX: D. Flores - 2', D. Johnson - 32'
Ejections:
NCFC: -
PHX: -
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 2,526
Images from this story
|
Louis Perez of North Carolina FC
(Greg Ng)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2025
- Phoenix Rising Notches Crucial Road Victory - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rising Picks up 2-0 Road Victory Against North Carolina FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- NCFC falls at home against Phoenix Rising - North Carolina FC
- McCain Scores Late to Lift Lexington Sporting Club to 1-1 Draw with Carolina Ascent FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 10/11/25 - San Antonio FC
- Road Test in New Mexico as OCSC Continues Its Playoff Push - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Hosts Loudoun United in Regular Season Home Finale at Keyworth Stadium - Detroit City FC
- Lexington SC to Host El Paso Locomotive with a Magic Number of Eight - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Face Key Road Test against Lexington SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Clinch Players' Shield Versus Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Jägermeister Cup Champs Return Home for High-Stakes Rematch vs. Sacramento - Hartford Athletic
- Registration Now Open for Veterans Day Youth Camps - Sacramento Republic FC
- Clash at the Lab: United Eyes Statement Win against Orange County SC - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC Announces Sellout for Fan Appreciation Night - Rhode Island FC
- Ydrach Called in for Argentina Clash - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Kyle Edwards Sets USL Championship Record for Goals off the Bench - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina FC Stories
- NCFC falls at home against Phoenix Rising
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
- NC Courage and North Carolina FC Launch 'Game Changer' Program
- North Carolina FC Clinches Spot in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs
- NCFC comes up scoreless in second Week 31 match