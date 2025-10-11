Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 10/11/25

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Playoff Push: With four matches remaining in the regular season, SAFC sits in fourth place, six points above the Western Conference playoff line. SAFC will clinch its fifth playoff berth in six seasons with a win over Tulsa and a Phoenix loss on Friday.

September's Finest: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez was named USL Championship Player of the Month this week after a scorching September which saw him contribute to five of San Antonio's eight goals with three goals and two assists, also creating a league-high 16 chances. Hernandez posted a 71.4% shot accuracy and 42.9% shot conversion rate in his four appearances, and his team-leading 11 goals this year are tied for fourth-most in a regular season in SAFC history.

Spreading the Field: San Antonio's attack has been balanced this season with its 34 goals coming from 16 different players and 14 different players assisting.

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa (On the final four matches of the season...) "Well, now every single game is very competitive. Early on the season, the pressure wasn't there on the teams, but now basically, everybody's still alive in our conference. Even the teams who are at the bottom of the table with three, four games left, they're still alive to make playoffs, so every single game is very competitive. It's like a derby."

Defender Alexis Soauhy (On facing a team at the top of the table...) "Credit to them. They are at the top of the West for a reason. Full credit to them, but you can see in this league, there's the bottom beating the top and vice versa, so I don't think it's something we should look at, 'Oh, this is the top of the league. We can't beat them.' No, not at all. We have full confidence in ourselves, whether we play the top of the table or bottom of the table. We just look at the opponent, what we need to do on both sides of the ball, and pretty simple, it's a game of football."

USL Championship Match #27 - San Antonio FC at FC Tulsa

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025 Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT Stadium: OneOK Field, Tulsa, OK Where to Watch: ESPN+ Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 10-9-7 (37 pts; 4th place in Western Conference)

FC Tulsa: 14-5-8 (50 pts; 1st place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: SAFC leads the all-time series 8-6-6, but Tulsa has taken three of the last four meetings. San Antonio will be looking for its first win over the Scissortails since September 2022.

