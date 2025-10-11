Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 10/11/25
Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Playoff Push: With four matches remaining in the regular season, SAFC sits in fourth place, six points above the Western Conference playoff line. SAFC will clinch its fifth playoff berth in six seasons with a win over Tulsa and a Phoenix loss on Friday.
September's Finest: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez was named USL Championship Player of the Month this week after a scorching September which saw him contribute to five of San Antonio's eight goals with three goals and two assists, also creating a league-high 16 chances. Hernandez posted a 71.4% shot accuracy and 42.9% shot conversion rate in his four appearances, and his team-leading 11 goals this year are tied for fourth-most in a regular season in SAFC history.
Spreading the Field: San Antonio's attack has been balanced this season with its 34 goals coming from 16 different players and 14 different players assisting.
---------------
What they had to say:
Head Coach Carlos Llamosa (On the final four matches of the season...) "Well, now every single game is very competitive. Early on the season, the pressure wasn't there on the teams, but now basically, everybody's still alive in our conference. Even the teams who are at the bottom of the table with three, four games left, they're still alive to make playoffs, so every single game is very competitive. It's like a derby."
Defender Alexis Soauhy (On facing a team at the top of the table...) "Credit to them. They are at the top of the West for a reason. Full credit to them, but you can see in this league, there's the bottom beating the top and vice versa, so I don't think it's something we should look at, 'Oh, this is the top of the league. We can't beat them.' No, not at all. We have full confidence in ourselves, whether we play the top of the table or bottom of the table. We just look at the opponent, what we need to do on both sides of the ball, and pretty simple, it's a game of football."
---------------
USL Championship Match #27 - San Antonio FC at FC Tulsa
Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025 Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT Stadium: OneOK Field, Tulsa, OK Where to Watch: ESPN+ Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 10-9-7 (37 pts; 4th place in Western Conference)
FC Tulsa: 14-5-8 (50 pts; 1st place in Western Conference)
All-time Series: SAFC leads the all-time series 8-6-6, but Tulsa has taken three of the last four meetings. San Antonio will be looking for its first win over the Scissortails since September 2022.
Social Media Information: Twitter: @SanAntonioFC Facebook: San Antonio FC Instagram: @sanantoniofc Hashtags: #Defend210, #TULvSA
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2025
- Phoenix Rising Notches Crucial Road Victory - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rising Picks up 2-0 Road Victory Against North Carolina FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- NCFC falls at home against Phoenix Rising - North Carolina FC
- McCain Scores Late to Lift Lexington Sporting Club to 1-1 Draw with Carolina Ascent FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 10/11/25 - San Antonio FC
- Road Test in New Mexico as OCSC Continues Its Playoff Push - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Hosts Loudoun United in Regular Season Home Finale at Keyworth Stadium - Detroit City FC
- Lexington SC to Host El Paso Locomotive with a Magic Number of Eight - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Face Key Road Test against Lexington SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Aims to Clinch Players' Shield Versus Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Jägermeister Cup Champs Return Home for High-Stakes Rematch vs. Sacramento - Hartford Athletic
- Registration Now Open for Veterans Day Youth Camps - Sacramento Republic FC
- Clash at the Lab: United Eyes Statement Win against Orange County SC - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC Announces Sellout for Fan Appreciation Night - Rhode Island FC
- Ydrach Called in for Argentina Clash - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Kyle Edwards Sets USL Championship Record for Goals off the Bench - Hartford Athletic
- Preview: Rowdies at Rhode Island - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. FC Tulsa 10/11/25
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named USL Championship September Player of the Month
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Mohamed Omar, Defender Noah Dollenmayer Receive International Call-Ups
- San Antonio FC Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 1-0
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 10/4/25