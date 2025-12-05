FC Tulsa Welcomes Back Taylor Calheira for the 2026 Season

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is proud to confirm that forward Taylor Calheira will return to the club for the 2026 season.

Calheira, 23, burst onto the scene after joining Tulsa ahead of the 2025 season, quickly establishing himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the USL Championship. In his first campaign with the Scissortails, he scored 15 league goals and added 2 assists, totaling 20 goal contributions across all competitions.

That tally didn't just pad the stat sheet, it shattered club history. Calheira set a new club record for most goals in a single season, becoming FC Tulsa's top scorer in 2025. His performance earned him a place on the USL Championship All-League First Team, the first time a Tulsa player has received that honor.

"Taylor delivered an exceptional season, and we always knew he had that level in him," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa's Sporting Director & General Manager. "His clinical finishing, relentless work ethic, and calmness in big moments represent exactly what we want in our attack. Retaining him in Tulsa reflects our confidence in his ability, his character, and his potential to help drive this club forward for years to come."

Calheira's return underscores Tulsa's commitment to build around a core of proven, high-impact players as the club aims to compete for silverware and sustain long-term success. More roster news, including additional signings and contract renewals, is expected in the coming weeks.

