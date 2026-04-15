FC Tulsa Head to the Lou for U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa continue their march in the U.S. Open Cup as they travel to face St. Louis City SC in the Round of 32 on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Energizer Park.

ST. LOUIS CITY SC VS FC TULSA

LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP ROUND OF 32

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2026 @ 7:00 P.M. - ENERGIZER PARK - ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI

Watch: Paramount+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

FC Tulsa 0:1 Orange County SC

Saturday, April 11, 2026 - ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

The Scissortails came out firing with numerous close chances in the first half including a shot from midfielder Bailey Sparks and a header from defender Harvey St. Clair. Despite controlling 65 percent of the possession, the Black and Gold failed to capitalize and found themselves tied at the break.

The visitors picked things up in the second half and took the lead by slotting home a loose ball in the 55th minute against the run of play. Tulsa pushed for a late equalizer with St. Clair hitting the post on the cusp of stoppage time, but ultimately, they couldn't hit the mark in their first home regular season loss in 364 days.

Tonight's loss snaps an 18-match home unbeaten streak in regulation across all competitions for FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field and a 14-match home regular season unbeaten run dating back nearly a full calendar year. Both are the longest such streaks in club history.

KEY STORYLINES

The Scissortails took down San Antonio FC at Toyota Field in the Second Round with Remi Cabral's late goal in the 106th minute serving as the difference in the 1-0 victory. This was the club's second win against their Alamo City counterparts in Open Cup history as they handed San Antonio their first defeat across all competitions in 2026.

In the First Round, FC Tulsa defeated USL League Two side Little Rock Rangers SC 4-2 in Little Rock on March 19. The four goals scored by the Scissortails were their most since May 17, 2017 against OKC Energy FC's U-23 squad.

After four consecutive home matches in league play, the Black and Gold now face six of their next eight matches across all competitions on the road. Head coach Luke Spencer's side will hope to channel last season's club record form away from home as they chase their ambitions across all competitions in 2026.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen: Starting the last three matches for the Black and Gold, Jacomen has certainly made a name for himself among the Tulsa faithful. He has recorded 13 saves across his three starts in 2026 including a Save of the Round nomination for his crucial stop in the 78th minute against San Antonio FC.

Defender Owen Damm: It's a bit early in the season to hand out awards for most improved player, but Damm is making a strong case in the early going in 2026. The Kentucky native has flourished for the Scissortails on the left hand side both in the attack and on the defensive end as shown by his on-ball pressure which forced the turnover that led to Tulsa's game-winning goal against San Antonio in the Second Round. His pace and ability to create for teammates have cemented him as a key component for the Black and Gold moving forward.

Forward Remi Cabral: Most of the Tulsa attack has been a by-committee approach to begin 2026, but Cabral has impressed in his playing time so far this season largely off the bench. With two goals as a substitute already this year including the strike that sent the Scissortails to the Round of 32, the Frenchman has shown to be a focal point up top if needed. As the club looks for consistency up top as the season goes on, Cabral is making a strong case to see his number get called.

OPPONENT INFO: ST. LOUIS CITY SC

This is the first ever meeting between Tulsa and St. Louis. The Ravioli Boyz will be the third MLS opponent that Tulsa have faced in an official competition and fourth matchup overall. Previously in Open Cup, they have twice played FC Dallas and squared off against Sporting Kansas City in their best ever tournament finish in 2024 (Round of 16).

This will be St. Louis' third appearance in Open Cup as they defeated USL1 side Union Omaha in each of their last two entry matches. St. Louis have struggled to begin their 2026 MLS campaign sitting at 14th place in the Western Conference with six points in seven matches and a conference-low six goals scored. Marcel Hartel has been the primary attacking option for St. Louis this season with a team-high two goals and nine chances created. Former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki has been the club's main man between the sticks although he and his back line have yet to record a shutout in 2026.

KEY STATISTICS

- A win for Tulsa against St. Louis would match the furthest the club has ever advanced in the U.S. Open Cup (2024, Round of 16).

- This is the 20th Open Cup match for FC Tulsa in club history.

- This is the third consecutive year that the Scissortails have won multiple matches in the Open Cup, the longest streak in club history.

- FC Tulsa's 18-match home regulation unbeaten streak across all competitions came to an end last Saturday. This also marked the end of their 14-match home regular season unbeaten streak.

RECENT QUOTES

Head Coach Luke Spencer on Saturday's result: "Overall, I'm disappointed with the result but proud of the effort. I thought the guys gave absolutely everything and got nothing from the game. Chances are being created, and now it's just about finding that touch in the final third."

Spencer on preparation for St. Louis City SC: "We'll follow our normal process by looking back at the film, seeing the positives and how we can improve. You don't have to say much more than it's an MLS opponent we're facing. They're going to have quality and a difficult opponent, so we'll look to see how we can best approach the game."

Jeorgio Kocevski on offensive focus: "I think we're getting the right chances. We're getting in the right spots. I believe that once one falls, the next is going to fall, and it's going to be a roller coaster after that. We'll get back on top."

Harvey St. Clair on early match congestion: "Games are what we want. We want to play as much as we can. We see it as a challenge. We're ready for it, and we're going to give 110 percent. We've got to take training very seriously so it can be the exact same as it is in games to keep improving and do better."

Owen Damm on turning defense into offense: "I think at FC Tulsa, that's kind of our identity on the ball. It's trying to win higher up the field and from there showing our creativity moving forward. Our coaching staff has done a great job establishing that identity for us to play into, and hopefully, we can continue that."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2026

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