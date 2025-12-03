Rhode Island FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of 2026 Season
Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship season, Rhode Island FC has announced its initial roster updates for 2026, pending league and federation approval. Additional announcements will be made over the coming weeks as the team prepares for the upcoming season.
The following players will be returning to RIFC for the 2026 campaign as part of already agreed on contracts:
Grant Stoneman
Albert Dikwa "Chico"
Noah Fuson
Clay Holstad
Frank Nodarse
Maxi Rodriguez
Karifa Yao
Aimé Mabika
Hamady Diop
Mathieu Ndongo
Aldair Sanchez
Hugo Bacharach
Zachary Herivaux
Dwayne Atkinson
Dani Rovira
Jojea Kwizera
Options exercised, returning for 2026:
Koke Vegas
Amos Shapiro-Thompson
JJ Williams
Kevin Vang
*Options declined:
Cole Dewhurst
Will Meyer
Isaac Angking
Taimu Okiyoshi
*Out of contract:
Joe Brito (retired)
Marc Ybarra
Rio Hope-Gund
Jackson Lee
*Discussions are ongoing with multiple players out of contract or who had options declined about a possible return for the 2026 season.
