Rhode Island FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship season, Rhode Island FC has announced its initial roster updates for 2026, pending league and federation approval. Additional announcements will be made over the coming weeks as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

The following players will be returning to RIFC for the 2026 campaign as part of already agreed on contracts:

Grant Stoneman

Albert Dikwa "Chico"

Noah Fuson

Clay Holstad

Frank Nodarse

Maxi Rodriguez

Karifa Yao

Aimé Mabika

Hamady Diop

Mathieu Ndongo

Aldair Sanchez

Hugo Bacharach

Zachary Herivaux

Dwayne Atkinson

Dani Rovira

Jojea Kwizera

Options exercised, returning for 2026:

Koke Vegas

Amos Shapiro-Thompson

JJ Williams

Kevin Vang

*Options declined:

Cole Dewhurst

Will Meyer

Isaac Angking

Taimu Okiyoshi

*Out of contract:

Joe Brito (retired)

Marc Ybarra

Rio Hope-Gund

Jackson Lee

*Discussions are ongoing with multiple players out of contract or who had options declined about a possible return for the 2026 season.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on X, Facebook and Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.