Rhode Island FC Re-Signs Midfielder Jojea Kwizera to Multi-Year Contract

Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it has re-signed midfielder Jojea Kwizera to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval. The 25-year-old Rwandan international joins a growing core of original RIFC players who will return for a third season with the Ocean State club in 2026.

"Jojea has been with us from the beginning and continues to be an important piece of our squad," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "He adds speed and creativity to the attack, and we are excited to have him continue with us in 2026."

Kwizera, who ranks seventh in club history with 64 appearances and sixth with 4,649 minutes across all competitions, has logged five goals in his RIFC career and sits third all-time with eight assists. In 2025, Kwizera netted two goals, both of which were game-winners. He scored in RIFC's USL Jägermeister Cup group stage win vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on May 17 to give the Amber and Blue its first-ever win vs. the Riverhounds, before converting from the spot in RIFC's 1-0 win at Miami FC on Sept. 19 to give RIFC an important win that helped secure its second-straight playoff berth.

On the international stage, Kwizera leads all RIFC players with eight senior call-ups in the last two seasons. Kwizera has scored two goals in 15 career appearances for his native Rwanda, playing an essential role in The Wasps' qualifying campaigns for the 2024 African Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kwizera signed with Rhode Island FC on Jan. 4, 2024, and was invaluable in his first season in the Ocean State. The midfielder made 30 appearances in 2024, tallying three goals and adding 6 assists, both of which ranked third on the team. Kwizera earned back-to-back selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week in July 2024 after strong performances against Louisville City FC and El Paso Locomotive FC, and once again in October following a strong performance against San Antonio FC.

Before signing with Rhode Island FC, Kwizera spent the first two seasons of his professional career with Major League Soccer side CF Montréal, playing 407 minutes across 12 regular season appearances. Prior to his time in Montréal, Kwizera spent time playing at the collegiate level at both Utah State University Eastern and Utah Valley University.

Further roster announcements will be made in the coming days as Rhode Island FC prepares for the 2026 season.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.