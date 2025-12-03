LouCity Lands Former Loudoun Goalkeeper Fauroux on Multi-Year Deal

Louisville City FC has strengthened its goalkeeper corps with the signing of Hugo Fauroux.

Fauroux, a 29-year-old French shot-stopper, moves to LouCity on a two-year deal with a club option for a third after spending the previous three campaigns with Loudoun United FC. He made 79 league starts between the sticks for the Virginia-based outfit over that period (7,110 minutes), earning 17 clean sheets.

The keeper's new contract is subject to approval from the league and federation.

"I'm proud to join Louisville City and grateful for the opportunity," Fauroux said. "I'm excited to compete every day and represent this club. I can't wait to get started and play in front of the LouCity fans."

Fauroux has been in the USL Championship since 2021, when he played for the now-defunct Austin Bold FC. He also played for the Charleston Battery in 2022 where he made 22 appearances. In total, the goalkeeper has appeared in 106 league matches.

"We are happy to be able to sign Hugo and feel he will be a great fit for our group," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "He showed time and time again this year his quality both in his shot stopping as well as with his feet. Most importantly when we interviewed him we felt that he understood what it means to represent this organization. I'm looking forward to getting him here and integrating him with the group."

Fauroux has made more regular season saves (302) than any other USL Championship goalkeeper since 2022. He finished 2025 second in the USL Championship with 78 saves - only Nico Campuzano of Monterey Bay FC recorded more. Notably, the 6-foot-1 Fauroux led all keepers this past season in penalty saves (3) - one of which came in a March meeting at LouCity.

"There's lots to like about Hugo. He's good with his gloves, assertive off his line, composed with his feet, and understands the importance of winning critical moments," LouCity goalkeeper coach Scott Budnik said. "I am happy to bring him into the squad and to work with him."

A product of Cannes, France, a city in the country's southeast, Fauroux spent time in two different academies - Cannes and AS Monaco - before making the jump over to the United States to play college soccer. The goalkeeper started his journey at Lake Erie College of Division II, but ultimately transferred to Conference USA's Florida International University. He impressed from the jump at FIU, earning C-USA honors in his debut 2017 season.

Professionally, Fauroux also has experience in Norway at Valdres FK, where he made eight appearances in 2019. He also played with FC Miami City, which now plays in USL League Two, while in college.







