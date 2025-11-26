LouCity to Return 16 Players and Counting for 2026 Season

Published on November 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC is set to bring back the majority of its USL Championship Players' Shield-winning team from 2025 with 16 players already under contract for the 2026 season.

The crop of returning players includes USL Championship award winners and All-League First Team members midfielder Taylor Davila (Player of the Year) and Kyle Adams (Defender of the Year) as well as All-League defenders Aiden McFadden (First Team) and Sean Totsch (Second Team). The club has also picked up the contract option of defender Josh Jones, a USL Championship Defender of the Year finalist and All-League First Team member.

Zach Duncan, Danny Faundez, Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Jake Morris, Ray Serrano and Jansen Wilson all remain under contract for the 2026 campaign. Additionally, Carlos Moguel Jr. remains under contract and will return from New Mexico United, where he spent the end of the 2025 season on loan.

LouCity has also picked up contract options for Amadou Dia, Evan Davila and Manny Perez.

The club would like to thank the following departing players for their contributions: Cameron Lancaster (end of loan), Damian Las (end of loan), Niall McCabe (retirement), Arturo Ordóñez (end of contract), Brian Ownby (retirement), Adrien Perez (option declined) and Hayden Stamps (end of academy contract, signed with Clemson University).

LouCity remains in negotiations to sign other returning players with more announcements expected in the coming days.

City - the USL Championship's all-time winningest club - will return to the field in 2026 looking to add more silverware to its trophy cabinet after a record-setting year. Louisville became just the second team in USL Championship history to win back-to-back Players' Shields in 2025.

The boys in purple set the USL Championship record for points-per-game (2.43) and All-League First Team selections (five). It also set the club mark for fewest regular-season league losses (1), second-most points (73), second-most wins (22), second-fewest goals allowed (19), second-most clean sheets (14), and second-most away league wins (10).

Tickets for the 2026 season, which kicks off in March, are on sale now. Visit LouCity.com/tickets to view options, including a Holiday Pack that features a team-branded holiday stocking. Call (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours to speak to a representative.

Louisville City FC 2026 Roster

Goalkeepers (1): Danny Faundez

Defenders (7): Kyle Adams, Amadou Dia, Josh Jones, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Manny Perez, Sean Totsch

Midfielders (4): Evan Davila, Taylor Davila, Zach Duncan, Carlos Moguel Jr.

Forwards (4): Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Ray Serrano, Jansen Wilson







