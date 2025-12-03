Switchbacks FC Sign Juan Tejada to New Contract

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that it has signed forward Juan Tejada to a new contract covering the 2026 and 2027 USL Championship seasons, with a club option for 2028. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

Tejada is set to enter his fourth season with the Switchbacks. Since arriving in 2023, he has made 94 appearances, recorded 15 goals, added five assists, and logged 5,406 minutes. He was named the 2024 USL Championship Final MVP, scoring the opening goal in the title match.

"There's a reason Juan [Tejada] has become a fan favorite in Colorado Springs. He's a warrior on the pitch and has brought us some historic moments with his goal contributions," said Alan McCann. "He's a fantastic example for any young footballer on committing to the cause. We're delighted to have him back and looking forward to more of the big moments he can bring to the city."

Tejada was acquired by Indy Eleven in July 2022 via transfer from the Tampa Bay Rowdies, contributing two goals and two assists in 28 appearances. He originally signed with Tampa Bay in 2019 as a preseason trialist and made an immediate impact, scoring 10 goals in his rookie season. Over three seasons with the Rowdies, he totaled 13 goals and three assists across 68 appearances and featured in five postseason matches.

Tejada also brings international experience, having represented Panama at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels. He earned his first senior national team appearance in 2020 during European friendlies, making his full debut against the U.S. Men's National Team.

"Can't wait to be back with the team. We all have something to prove, given last season's results," said Tejada. " Excited to do it with the Colorado Springs people behind us at Weidner Field once again."

Name: Juan Tejada

Position: Forward

Height: 5 ¬Â² 7 ¬Â³

Date of Birth: January 14th, 1997

Age: 28

Hometown: Panama City, Panama







