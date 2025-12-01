Switchbacks FC Announces Niall McCabe as the New Assistant Coach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Niall McCabe will become the club's newest assistant coach.

McCabe was a fixture of Louisville City since the club's inaugural 2015 season and the only player from that roster to remain with the team throughout his entire career. Over 11 seasons, he recorded at least one goal or assist each year and became one of the club's all-time leaders in appearances (255, second all-time), assists (third), and minutes played (third). He also ranks tied for ninth in goals scored.

"I'm delighted that we have been able to bring in one of the most proven winners in USL Championship history onto the staff," said Head Coach Alan McCann. "Niall's career speaks for itself and will be an immediate resource of knowledge and experience that everyone in the organization can draw from."

During his career, McCabe helped Louisville City capture two USL Championship titles (2017, 2018), four Eastern Conference titles (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022), and two USL Championship Players' Shields (2024, 2025). He was a key contributor in postseason play, including the 2018 championship run, where he played three full 90-minute games and scored two goals.

Originally from Ireland, McCabe came to the United States to play at Young Harris College in Georgia. Before signing professionally, he played for NPSL side Chattanooga FC, leading them to the finals against New York Cosmos B.

"First and foremost, I'm incredibly excited and proud to be joining a team like the Switchbacks. It's a fantastic club with a tremendous stadium full of passionate fans," said McCabe. "I'd like to thank Brad [Estes] and Alan [McCann] for believing in me and trusting me with this opportunity. We've been working hard in the offseason to add to an already impressive group, and I can't wait to get on the pitch and help build toward something special this year."

