Michael Adedokun Returns to Lexington Sporting Club in 2026

Published on December 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Midfielder Michael Adedokun is back in the Bluegrass and repping the Lexington Sporting Club badge for the second consecutive season in 2026.

Initially acquired via loan from CF Montréal in 2025, the club secured Adedokun via permanent transfer in August.

Adedokun emerged as one of LSC's primary playmakers a season ago. In 21 appearances, he racked up 31 chances created and 63 crosses, both the second-highest mark on the club.

Additionally, he found the back of the net twice, both of which came against Phoenix Rising FC.

Adedokun was hampered by an injury down the stretch, missing four matches between Sept. 20-Oct. 11 before appearing as a substitute in each of LSC's final two contests.

"For me, I believe there's no other place to be than Lexington SC," said Adedokun. "Everyone trusts me, I feel loved by the fans and my teammates, and the board makes the environment conducive for me. The goal for me is to be back with the team stronger and better next season, and to be able to give our fans the joy they deserve and help the team win trophies."

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Brooks Thompson, Logan Ketterer

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Latif Blessing, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Michael Adedokun

Forwards: Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef, Braudílio Rodrigues







