Indy Eleven Partners with WRTV Toy Drive Supporting the Salvation Army

Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indy Eleven is proud to be a partner of the 25th annual WRTV Toy Drive supporting the Salvation Army of Central Indiana as the organization prepares for increased need during the holiday season.

The WRTV Toy Drive has served tens of thousands of Hoosier families since 2001, and the tradition carries on in 2025. For its 25th year, it will continue to support organizations across Central Indiana providing toys for their families in need. The Salvation Army is partnering with WRTV to manage distribution.

Our community needs your help more than ever. You have multiple ways to give, ensuring families and children across the area will have a wonderful surprise this holiday season.

This year, Indy Eleven is giving the Gift of the Game by donating a soccer ball to the Salvation Army for each Throwback Indy Eleven Soccer Ball purchased online through Dec. 25 at The Shop.

To kick things off, Indy Eleven will also be donating 100 soccer balls to the Salvation Army this Sat., Dec. 6 from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at the Kroger in Brownsburg (975 N. Green St.).

To Learn More About Other Ways to Donate, visit WRTV Toy Drive

KROGER

Drop off toys on Sat. Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the following Kroger marketplaces:

Fishers - 116th St. & Allisonville Rd.

Greenwood - Emerson Ave. & County Line Rd.

Brownsburg - 975 N. Green St.

SALVATION ARMY

Donate online directly to the Salvation Army.

SHEPHERD COMMUNITY CENTER

Drop off toys at Shepherd Community Center until Fri. Dec. 5

- Mon.-Fri. | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- 4107 E. Washington St. | (317) 375-0203

U-STOR

Drop off at one of 19 Central Indiana locations Mon.-Sun. through Dec. 7, 2025!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.