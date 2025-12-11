Lyam MacKinnon Back in Black & Orange for 2026

Published on December 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC is pleased to confirm that Lyam MacKinnon will be returning for his second season with the club in 2026. After a showcase 2024 campaign and a challenging 2025 riddled with injury, MacKinnon is ready to lead the OCSC attack.

MacKinnon joined OCSC ahead of the 2025 season following a breakout 2024 in which he earned the USL League One Golden Boot and USL League One Player of the Year, scoring 16 goals in the regular season alone. He joined from Greenville Triumph SC, where he helped establish himself as one of the league's most dangerous forwards.

In the 2025 season with Orange County SC, MacKinnon showed flashes of his scoring instincts, recording 2 goals and posting strong statistics despite limited minutes.

2025 was a tough year for MacKinnon due to injury, which restricted his opportunities to find form and rhythm. But the club and its fans believe in the talent and potential he brings. Standing at 6'1 ¬Â³, MacKinnon combines size, movement, and an eye for goal qualities that made him a lethal threat in League One and that could pay dividends now that he's healthy again.

A healthy and motivated MacKinnon will add more firepower and flexibility to the OCSC attack. With his height and elite play, MacKinnon could become a go-to target for service and give OCSC another dimension in the final third.







