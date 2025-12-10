Ben Pirmann Signs Contract Extension as Battery Head Coach

Published on December 10, 2025

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery are pleased to announce that Head Coach Ben Pirmann has signed a new multi-year contract extension with the club on Wednesday, extending his record-setting tenure at the helm in the Lowcountry.

Charleston have accumulated a record of 64W-26L-27D in 117 matches across all competitions since Coach Pirmann took charge in 2023, including a 54W-21L-23D record in the USL Championship regular season and back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Final.

"I am equally honored, as I am excited, to continue to represent our club and community," said Coach Pirmann. "Through our executive leadership, technical staff, player performances on and off the field, and tremendous fervor from our supporters, the Charleston Battery have proven to be a top club in this country.

"Over the past three seasons, we have continued to improve and compete at the highest stages. Despite some personnel transitions, we will be an aggressive team fighting every day to represent the Black and Yellow to the fullest in 2026. We can't wait to get back on the pitch to get even better next year and push for our ultimate objectives."

"As a club, we are extremely excited to retain not only an outstanding coach, but an even more exceptional person to continue leading us on the field," said Club President Lee Cohen. "Over the past three years, Ben has demonstrated tremendous growth, adaptability and dedication. We have transformed our club during this time into one that both succeeds on the field and consistently develops players and coaches each year. Ben has played a pivotal role in driving that evolution throughout the organization, and we are proud to have him continue this journey with us."

The Battery have set numerous club and league records, player and team, and garnered several awards in Coach Pirmann's three seasons at the helm.

Charleston's squads have earned eight All-League Team selections, won Player of the Year, Defender of the Year, Young Player of the Year, and Golden Boot, and Coach Pirmann himself was a Coach of the Year finalist.

In Coach Pirmann's first season, the Battery set a new Championship record for best points turnaround in league history with a gain of +34 points (25 in 2022 to 59 in 2023). That year, Charleston won the Eastern Conference title and ended the year as USL Championship Finalists.

Nick Markanich, one of Coach Pirmann's first signings in 2023, rewrote the league and club record books in 2024 with 28 goals in the regular season and 30 goals across all competitions. Fidel Barajas tied the club's single-season assist record with 11 in 2023.

Charleston has reset their own club record for single-season regular season wins in their Championship era three years in a row, with the mark of 19 victories set in 2025 accomplished with four fewer matches played.

Additionally, the Battery are the only team in the past three seasons to finish top-three in their conference standings each year and have the second-most points won per game in the Championship since 2023. Charleston were the league's highest-scoring team in 2025.

Among the other trends during Coach Pirmann's tenure has been player development to higher levels. This list includes Nick Markanich (CD Castellón), Fidel Barajas (Real Salt Lake then Chivas), Trey Muse (Portland Timbers), Dante Polvara (Aberdeen FC) and Derek Dodson (Minnesota United FC then D.C. United).

The trend of career advancement has also extended to his technical staff. Two of Coach Pirmann's former assistants went on to take head coaching positions: Leigh Veidman at Spokane Velocity FC and Devin Rensing at Las Vegas Lights FC.

A Detroit, Michigan native, Coach Pirmann's coaching journey began after his collegiate playing career at Michigan State University. He held assistant roles at Western Michigan University and Michigan State before making the switch to the professional ranks by leading Detroit City FC. Coach Pirmann's breakout came when he ascended to head coach of Memphis 901 FC, where he was named the 2022 USL Championship Coach of the Year.

With sustained success in Charleston achieved, Coach Pirmann is looking forward to the club pushing for more victories, records and silverware.

"Personally, I would like to thank all the Battery faithful for the unrelenting support of our team," said Coach Pirmann. "We would not be able to achieve what we have over the last three years without them. We are going to push ourselves to a new level in 2026 for you all, and we can't wait to get back to Patriots Point in March."







