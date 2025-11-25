Battery Confirm End-Of-Year Roster Decisions and Initial Update for 2026 Season

The Charleston Battery announced Tuesday the initial roster updates and decisions heading into the 2026 season, highlighted by the return of 13 players from the 2025 record-setting squad that finished second in the USL Championship standings.

Players already under contract for 2026: Chris Allan, Langston Blackstock, Jeremy Kelly, Daniel Kuzemka, Houssou Landry, Wesley Leggett, Douglas Martínez, Viggo Ortiz, Juan David Torres, Emilio Ycaza

Contract options exercised by the club: Joey Akpunonu, Aaron Molloy, Luis Zamudio

Contract options declined: Jackson Conway, Nathan Dossantos, Zeke Soto

Players entering free agency: Leland Archer, Cal Jennings, MD Myers, Arturo Rodríguez, Rubio Rubín, Mark Segbers, Graham Smith

Christian Garner announced his retirement following the 2025 campaign.

Michael Edwards will return to the Colorado Rapids following the completion of his loan spell in the Lowcountry.

"We are very excited about this core group of returning players," said Head Coach Ben Pirmann. "We have a good balance of award-winning experience, trophy winners and young players who have incredible desire to grow and win."

Additionally, the club thanks the players who are moving on for their contributions to Charleston during their respective tenures and wishes them all the best in the next chapters of their careers.

"We are always so appreciative of the players that have represented this club, whether for a short stint or many years," said Coach Pirmann. "They have each given a lot to this club, and we are all better off for it and wish them all the best of luck in the next stages of their careers and lives."

The Battery will continue to assess and evaluate players, including members of the 2025 squad entering free agency, to finalize the 2026 roster. Updates will be provided in due course.

2026 Roster

Goalkeepers: Daniel Kuzemka, Luis Zamudio

Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock

Midfielders: Chris Allan, Jeremy Kelly, Houssou Landry, Aaron Molloy, Viggo Ortiz, Juan David Torres, Emilio Ycaza

Forwards: Wesley Leggett, Douglas Martínez

