Ryan Doghman Back for Year 4

Published on November 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

As Orange County SC gears up for the 2026 season, one of the club's most consistent and energetic wing-backs is returning for his fourth campaign: Ryan Doghman. After wearing the captain's armband in several matches during 2025, stepping up while Tom Brewitt was sidelined, Doghman remains central to OCSC's identity as a catalyzing force from the back.

In 2025, Doghman continued to showcase his attacking instincts coming out of defense. He played 18 USL Championship matches, playing 1,554 minutes, scoring 3 goals, and recording 4 assists, with a goal-prep involvement of roughly 0.41 per 90 minutes.

His crossing and chance creation remained sharp, and his expected assist (xA) per 90 was a healthy 0.23, putting him in the upper tier of fullbacks in the league. Defensively, he also chipped in with 37 tackles, 21 interceptions, and over 100 recoveries, showing he's as reliable going backward as he is going forward.

Beyond the stats, wearing the captain's armband in Brewitt's absence revealed new leadership dimensions of Doghman. His ability to marshal the defense, link plays, and push forward made him a natural choice when the team needed someone to step into a larger role.

Ryan's story began in Oslo, Norway, and before coming to the U.S., he racked up over 100 professional appearances in Norway's lower tiers. He spent several seasons with Raufoss IL, where he played in both the 2. divisjon and 1. divisjon, followed by a productive stint at Åsane Fotball, helping contribute offensively from defense.

That blend of European experience, versatility (he's played left back, left wing, and even right wing), and attacking drive made him an ideal signing for OCSC when he first arrived in 2023.

Doghman's return for 2026 is more than just continuity; it's a signal that OCSC values the way he plays: fearless, creative, and tied to the club's ethos. With full health and another year under his belt, he's expected to be a backbone in both defense and transition, a spark on the flank, and a proven leader.

