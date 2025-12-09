Battery Sign Colombian Attacker Wilmer Cabrera Jr. to Multi-Year Deal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (December 9, 2025) - The Charleston Battery are pleased to announce the signing of attacking midfielder Wilmer Cabrera Jr. to a multi-year contract on Tuesday, pending league and federation approval. The Colombian attacker is set to bolster Charleston's offense going into the 2026 season.

Cabrera, 25, joins the Battery following a one-and-a-half-year stint with El Paso Locomotive FC, where he scored 13 goals and four assists in 41 matches across all competitions.

"What drew my interest in joining the Battery was a culmination of many things, from the fans to the city to the players and how competitive the team always is," said Cabrera. "I'm really excited by the style of football the club plays. They like to have possession of the ball in the attacking half and do very well creating goal-scoring opportunities, which, as an attacking player, I really enjoy and look forward to playing a role in."

In 2025, Cabrera was El Paso's leading scorer in league play with 10 goals and co-led the team with 14 goal contributions. Among his signature performances in 2025 was his hat trick against New Mexico United on May 3, earning him Player of the Week honors.

Cabrera first broke into the professional ranks in 2018 as a USL Academy signing with Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, where he recorded four goals in 30 appearances as an academy player from 2018 to 2019. Cabrera rejoined RGV in 2023 and netted seven goals and three assists across 25 league contests.

Cabrera took his talents abroad and competed for Greifswalder FC during the 2023-24 Regionalliga Nordost season, where he tallied three goals in 16 matches.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann is looking forward to the addition of Cabrera to the squad.

"Wilmer is a lethal attacking player who can play a variety of positions, whether wide or central, and is always looking to impact the final play," said Coach Pirmann. "He has a knack for finding space around the opponent's goal, can take players on in one-on-one situations and can combine with teammates around him in the build-up.

"Additionally, Wilmer is experienced and understands what it takes to perform at the highest levels. He wants to win, he wants to perform, and he wants to work hard for his teammates and this club. We are thrilled to have him join our community and look forward to seeing him next season and for the future of the Battery."

Cabrera had a decorated collegiate career at Butler University, where he was a four-time All-Big East Team selection and a three-time United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Team honoree, among other awards. He amassed 23 goals and 12 assists in 69 career appearances for the Bulldogs. Cabrera was subsequently selected by Chicago Fire FC in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

A native of Bogotá, Colombia, Cabrera hails from a footballing family. He is the son of manager and former Colombian international Wilmer Cabrera Sr., and his older brother, David, also played professionally. Cabrera is bilingual in Spanish and English.

Cabrera is elated about his new adventure in the Lowcountry.

"I'm super excited to be joining this family and I can't wait to see you all at Patriots Point soon," said Cabrera.

2026 Roster

Goalkeepers: Daniel Kuzemka, Luis Zamudio

Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock, Graham Smith

Midfielders: Chris Allan, Wilmer Cabrera Jr., Jeremy Kelly, Houssou Landry, Aaron Molloy, Viggo Ortiz, Juan David Torres, Emilio Ycaza

Forwards: Wesley Leggett, Douglas Martínez







