Suber Heads his Way Onto Team of the Week

Published on October 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Sean Suber was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32, the league announced this afternoon.

Suber scored what would be the deciding goal in the Hounds' 2-1 win over Indy Eleven on Saturday that secured the team's eighth consecutive postseason berth. The center back rose to meet a corner kick by Bradley Sample in the 76th minute, redirecting the ball into the far side of the net with a header that gave Suber his first goal of the season and his team a 2-0 lead.

In addition to his goal, Suber added 12 more clearances to maintain his league lead in that category, while also winning 4 of 6 aerial duels and adding a scoring chance created offensively. It is Suber's first selection to the Team of the Week starting 11 this season, after twice earning bench spots in 2025.

On the bench of this week's Team of the Week is Danny Griffin, who scored the opening goal in Saturday's win with a sliding finish on a ball played across goal by Augi Williams. Griffin also had a team-leading five touches in the Indy box, connected on 11 of 16 passes in the final third and won possession five times, also the most on the team.

The Hounds are back in action this Saturday, Oct. 18, when they visit Monterey Bay FC for a 10 p.m. kickoff (7 p.m. local time).







