Preview: Hounds vs. Indy Eleven

Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - It's a win-and-in situation for the Hounds when they return home to host Indy Eleven at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night.

Despite last week's setback in Miami, the Hounds remain in sixth place in a jam-packed Eastern Conference. With three matches left to play, the possibility of outcomes range from third place and a home match to start the playoffs to missing out completely, which is why the players have said they need to be "locked in" for playoff intensity for every match the rest of the way.

Charles Ahl scored the opening goal in the loss at Miami, netting his fourth goal in his first professional season. Since 2011, only three other first-year pros have scored more goals for the Hounds: Robbie Mertz with seven in 2019, Tommy Williamson with six in 2021 and Tola Showunmi with five in 2023. Between Ahl finding his scoring boots of late and Augi Williams having a chance to damage the playoff hopes of his former team, the Hounds will be hunting goals on their home turf against an Indy side that has given up 47 goals, tied for the second-most in the USL Championship.

On the opposite end of the field, the Hounds will be motivated to correct what went wrong in allowing three goals to Miami. That match ended the Hounds' streak of 63 consecutive matches against USL opponents without allowing three, dating back to the third match of the 2024 season. Despite that, the Hounds have given up only 27 goals in 27 matches, giving them a chance to average under 1.00 goal per game allowed for the third consecutive season and what would be the sixth time in eight seasons under Bob Lilley.

From Indy's standpoint, the match is one they need to get something from, as they enter the weekend trailing Rhode Island FC by two points for the final playoff spot in the East. While the defensive record is spotty, the Eleven have speed to burn and players capable of finding the net, led by Jack Blake with 10 goals, Romario Williams with eight and Elvis Amoh with five of the team's 40 on the year.

Saturday's match will be the final Fireworks Frenzy night of the season at Highmark Stadium, with a post-match fireworks show to go with the on-field autograph session after the final whistle. We also start October by celebrating our annual "Kick Out Cancer Night," as we have special in-match activities and recognitions to salute cancer survivors and honor the people from our region leading the way in cancer research and treatment.

The final month of the regular season also brings back some greatest hits to the food and beverage stands, including the Beer Cheese & Bacon Burger, served on a pretzel bun, from the train grill on the East End. Loaded Pierogis will still be available this month from the Nacho Junction stand on the West End, the same side of the stadium where fans can find Caramel Apple Funnel Cake to enjoy.

The match will air live on KDKA+ with a Sunday re-airing at 1 p.m., and ESPN+ is the place to go for the live stream online. Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 will have the live radio broadcast in Spanish, available both over the air and online.

Tickets for Saturday's match can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Match info

Riverhounds (10-10-7) vs. Indy Eleven (9-13-5)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds -145 / Draw +250 / Indy +370 at Fan Duel

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvIND and #Grittsburgh







