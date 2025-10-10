Match Preview: Charleston vs. Colorado Springs

The Charleston Battery are back home to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Sat., Oct. 11, in Week 32 of the USL Championship. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the match will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network and air on local television on the Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network.

Charleston and Colorado Springs meet for the first and only time of the regular season.

The Battery (17W-5L-4D, 55pts) are coming off an impromptu bye week in Week 31 following a late schedule change that moved the previously scheduled October 5 fixture against Sacramento Republic FC to October 22. Charleston's last contest was a 2-2 draw at Orange County SC that featured a late comeback fueled by goals from MD Myers and Rubio Rubín.

Colorado Springs (9W-11L-7D, 34pts) head to the Lowcountry following a 1-0 home win over San Antonio FC last Saturday. The Colorado club scored at the quarter-hour mark via Juan Tejada and saw out the result from there. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Switchbacks FC.

Looking at the respective tables, Charleston are second in the Eastern Conference and Colorado Springs are seventh in the Western Conference.

Storylines of the Match

Back from a Bye - The Battery were given some unexpected time away from action last weekend due to Sacramento's participation in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final, which they lost 0-1 at home against Hartford Athletic. Forcing the October 5 game to October 22, Charleston had a period of rest before kicking off a busy close to the regular season in October.

Facing the Title-Winners - This Saturday, Patriots Point welcomes the defending league winners in Colorado Springs, who claimed the title over Rhode Island FC last November in a 3-0 blowout. On top of that, Charleston will be aiming for their first win in the all-time series between the sides, which is led by Switchbacks FC with their 2W-0L-1D record.

Interconference Play Continues - Charleston's late-season streak of games against the Western Conference continues into this weekend. In interconference play, Charleston are undefeated with a 4W-0L-2D record across those six contests.

October Home Stand - Also kicking off on Saturday is the Battery's October home stand, which features three consecutive weekends of home games before the playoffs, and then also begin at Patriots Point on November 2. There is only one interruption to the home slate via the midweek trip to Sacramento for the rescheduled fixture on October 22. Charleston will look to use their fortress to their advantage, as they currently sport the second-best home record in the league.

Approaching Another Win Record - For a third consecutive season, the Battery are looking to set a new club record for regular season wins in their Championship era. Charleston have won 17 games in league play so far and the next triumph will match the record of 18, which was set just last year. In 2023, Charleston set the same record with 17 victories, making this trend somewhat of an annual tradition for the club since Head Coach Ben Pirmann took the reins. Four games remain in the regular season to accomplish the feat.

The Jennings-Myers 1-2 Punch - Cal Jennings and MD Myers are not just the Battery's leading scorers, but are among the league's leading scorers and sit No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, atop the charts. Jennings leads the Golden Boot race with 16 goals and Myers is tied for third with 13. Looking at overall goal involvements, Jennings is first with 21 (16G/5A) and Myers is second with 17 (13G/4A).

Milestone Watch - Both Graham Smith and Cal Jennings are nearing personal milestones heading into this weekend. Smith is closing in on 15,000 career minutes played in the USL Championship regular season (14,836), and Jennings is almost to 150 career league regular season appearances (149).

Rubio on International Duty - Rubio Rubín has departed the club again for Guatemala's next slate of Concacaf qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Los Chapines are fourth in Group A of the final round of qualification, and will face Suriname away on October 10 and El Salvador away on October 14. Rubín featured in Guatemala's first two matches, a loss to El Salvador and a draw with Panama. The last pair of qualification games will take place November 13-18, both in Guatemala.

Red Card Unavailabilities - Both teams will be without players due to red card suspensions being served this weekend. Charleston's Juan David Torres and Colorado Springs' Duke Lacroix will both be unavailable for selection on Saturday for red cards picked up in their last contests.

Pink Out at Patriots Point - The Battery will be recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Patriots Point on Saturday. Another fan-favorite theme game, the team will be wearing special pink warmup kits that are currently available for purchase and available to bid on in the online auction. Proceeds from the sales and auction will benefit the club's Men Wear Pink campaign with the American Cancer Society. Additionally, the first 750 fans at the stadium will receive a free special pink t-shirt, courtesy of MUSC Health, Fix-It 24/7 and Gildan.

From the Training Ground

MATCH INFO

Charleston Battery vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday, October 11 - 7:30 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point







