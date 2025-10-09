Match Preview: Republic FC at Hartford Athletic

Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC @ HFD

Date: Saturday, October 11

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Trinity Health Stadium

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40+ Smart TV app, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

With the USL Jägermeister Cup now in the rear-view mirror, Republic FC heads into the final stretch of the season with an opportunity to lock in a home playoff seed with four games to left to play.

Last week in league play, the Indomitable Club claimed its first home win over Orange County SC in three years in a thrilling 2-1 showdown. With the full strength of its roster on display, the Indomitable Club came out hot and challenged OC's backline early with three of its seven shots on target coming in the first seven minutes.

The continued pressure paid off in the seventh minute when Dominik Wanner took advantage of a soft save from the goalkeeper and the German winger slotted home his second shot of the season. He finished the night with three of three shots on target, securing him his second Team of the Week selection.

Orange County equalized from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute, but Sacramento would not be denied the win. With every substitute, Republic FC continued to look more and more dangerous. The fresh legs of Jack Gurr proved to be the difference maker in the 87th minute. Gurr beat his defender in a foot race before sliding a low cross to Khori Bennett in front of goal.

This week, Neill Collins' squad heads back out on the road to face off with the same team that narrowly defeated them in Saturday's USL Jägermeister Cup Final. Sacramento will have an opportunity to continue its road success and close the gap with Western Conference leader FC Tulsa who is six points ahead with one less game to play.

Know Your Opponent - Hartford Athletic

Hartford is closing out a busy week. After a visit to Sacramento last weekend, they made a quick stop in Oakland for a Tuesday night match against the Roots. Oakland took the lead in the 31st minute, but Hartford charged back in the second half to score three unanswered goals and claim its sixth straight league win on the road.

Jack Panayotou led the way with two assists, while the game winner came from Kyle Edwards, who now holds the USL Championship record with eight substitute goals in 2025.

Now with just three regular season games remaining, Hartford is on the brink of clinching its first playoff appearance since 2025. It's likely a spot that not many thought they would be back in April. After the first two months of the season, Brendan Burke's side found itself at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table with just two goals scored through five games. But similar to Republic FC, Hartford found its footing and began to see success over the summer, posting a record of 11-3-1 in league play since July.

Head-to-Head

The series between Republic FC and Hartford Athletic is still young. Sacramento has taken all three points in the two previous regular season meetings. Just last week, the clubs met in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final with Hartford claiming a 1-0 victory.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.