Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC hosts Phoenix Rising FC on Friday, October 10, at 7 p.m. ET, at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park for Pups at the Pitch night, presented by Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry. Tickets for the match are available here. The match will stream on Golazo Network.

The match marks the beginning of NCFC's final two-match home stretch of the regular season before traveling to Loudoun for the final week of the season.

NCFC enters Week 32 in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 12W-10L-5D (41 points). With help from Louisville City FC's 2-0 win over Indy Eleven, NCFC clinched its spot in the 2025 USL Championship playoffs and now looks to secure a home playoff game over the final matches of the season.

NCFC was unable to find the back of the net in its last time out against Detroit City FC, but is still tied for the ninth-most goals in the league, with 39. Evan Conway continues to lead the pack with nine goals while getting help from Pedro Dolabella with seven.

SCOUTING PHOENIX

Saturday marks the third match between the two clubs, with both coming in the 2024 season. Phoenix Rising FC has the only win in the series, which came from a 2-1 win in added extra time in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup, while the two drew 0-0 in the regular season.

Phoenix comes into the Week 31 match fighting for its playoff spot as it sits in eighth place in the Western Conference standings at 7W-8L-12D (33 points).

The Phoenix attack has proven to be one of the best in the league, scoring 45 goals, the third most in the league this season, while having the highest conversion rate of 22%. Ihsan Sacko, Hope Avayevu, Rémi Cabral, and Charlie Dennis have been the leaders of the attack, combining for 24 goals, 19 assists, and 97 chances created.

While Phoenix has had success in scoring, it has struggled defensively, conceding the most goals in the league with 48 while recording only three clean sheets.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC hosts Rhode Island FC for its regular season home finale on Saturday, October 18, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available.







