United Soccer League, Space Coast Pro Soccer Announce Intent to Bring Professional Soccer to Florida's Space Coast

Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - United Soccer League (USL), in partnership with Space Coast Pro Soccer, today announced their intent to bring professional men's soccer to the Space Coast region of Florida, with plans for a professional women's team at a later date to further enhance the club's value and community footprint.

In addition to bringing professional soccer to Brevard County, Space Coast Pro Soccer is focused on developing a state-of-the-art soccer stadium that will serve as a home for professional soccer matches, as well as a hub for hosting community events and local youth soccer programs. Space Coast Pro Soccer will explore all viable options for a stadium site in order to provide a premier matchday experience for fans.

"We're thrilled to expand USL's presence to Florida's Space Coast," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer. "Brevard County is a thriving soccer community that's ready to embrace a professional club of its own. The Space Coast Pro Soccer team is driven by a deep passion for growing the game and building a club that's rooted in community. As we enter a transformative moment in American soccer, now is the perfect time to bring a professional club to the region."

Space Coast Pro Soccer is led by a deeply experienced leadership group that shares a lifelong love of the game and a strong foundation in business and real estate.

John Bonner brings vast experience in venture capital, having helped build over 30 businesses in numerous sectors. John partnered with founder Phil Rawlins to start Orlando City Soccer Club in 2010, where he helped take the club from the USL to MLS in 2015. John is a lifelong soccer fan and supporter of his hometown club Nottingham Forest in England.

Tommy Bonner brings a strong background in commercial and high-end residential real estate and angel investing. Tommy worked with the commercial team at Grubb & Ellis in Orlando before he pivoted to residential real estate where he helped grow Regal Real Estate into one of the most successful brokerages in Central Florida. Tommy is also a founding member of an angel investment fund that specializes in helping early-stage, pre-revenue tech companies. Like his father, Tommy is a lifelong Nottingham Forest supporter, and he assisted in the front office of Orlando City SC during the early years.

Adrian Heath has extensive experience in professional soccer, both as a former player and coach. The former striker's playing career spanned nearly two decades at the highest levels, including winning two English Premier League titles with Everton F.C. and the 1984 FA Cup. Heath has 30 years of experience as a head coach. He led Orlando City SC for six years, winning two USL Championships and achieving the best record for a professional U.S. soccer team in its first 100 games. Most recently, Heath served as head coach for Minnesota United FC from 2017-2023.

"The Space Coast Pro Soccer Club is a long-term commitment to Brevard County and its future," said John Bonner. "We are building a community gathering place that will deliver thrilling, professional soccer and inspire immense civic pride. This club is designed to unite our growing region, boost local prosperity, and provide the highest level of sport for every resident to rally around."

Space Coast Pro Soccer looks forward to engaging the local community as it starts developing a club name, brand identity, and crest that best reflects the spirit of Florida's east coast.

The club is actively recruiting potential investors, along with supporters, corporate partners, and development partners. Visit SpaceCoastProSoccer.com to stay updated on the latest club developments and to sign up for the latest news.







