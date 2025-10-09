Daniel Bruce Undergoes Successful Surgery

Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United midfielder Daniel Bruce successfully underwent ACL reconstruction surgery on Wednesday morning at New Mexico Orthopaedics. The procedure was completed without complications, and he will now begin the first phase of his rehabilitation.

The entire New Mexico United organization stands firmly behind Bruce and looks forward to supporting him throughout his recovery and beyond.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.