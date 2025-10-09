San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named USL Championship September Player of the Month

Published on October 9, 2025

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez has been named the USL Championship Player of the Month for September, the league announced today. Hernandez created a league-high 16 chances in September, also tied for most goal contributions with five in four matches over the course of the month.

"I want to give a special shoutout to all my teammates," said Hernandez. "Without them and their hard work every day, this wouldn't be possible. It's great to be named Player of the Month but all eyes are on these next upcoming games to clinch playoffs and secure a home playoff game."

The three-time All-League First Team selection was instrumental in San Antonio's offensive production, posting a 71.4% shot accuracy and 42.9% shot conversion rate in September.

In the team's first five-goal outing of the year against Loudoun United, Hernandez netted his first career brace since 2021, his ninth and 10th goals of the season, while also assisting on the opening score. The Mexico native followed the performance with another multi-goal contribution, posting a goal and an assist in the 3-1 win over Orange County the next weekend.

"This award is well-deserved for Jorge," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "He was fantastic in September for us, scoring goals and creating lots of opportunities. Hopefully in October, he's at the same level for us and shooting even higher than last month."

Hernandez's trio of goals brought him to 11 for the campaign, making him the seventh player in club history to reach double-digit goals in a single season. He leads the team in goals, assists and shots heading into the final month of the regular season.

SAFC heads to Oklahoma this weekend for a Saturday night match with FC Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.







