Miami FC Close Home Campaign in Style with 3-1 Comeback Win over Pittsburgh

MIAMI - In a thrilling final home match of the season, Miami FC defeated the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3-1 at Pitbull Stadium, closing out their campaign in South Florida with a commanding victory. The win brings Miami to a 6-6-15 record, marking their first goal in five matches and breaking a long winless streak. It was a complete performance from the South Beach side, who showed determination, structure, and sharp finishing to overcome one of the toughest defenses in the Eastern Conference.

Coming into the game, Miami faced a difficult challenge against a Riverhounds team well into playoff contention. Pittsburgh had not lost to Miami since 2021, holding a dominant record in recent meetings. With several lineup changes, including captain Sebastián Blanco returning and Tobias Zárate starting in place of Allen Gavilanes, coach Gastón Maddoni's side aimed to end the home stretch with a statement performance.

The first half began with Pittsburgh applying early pressure, forcing Miami to stay compact. In the 21st minute, a miscleared ball from Cardona fell perfectly to Charles Ahl at the edge of the box, who volleyed home a clinical strike to put the visitors ahead 1-0. The Riverhounds continued to push forward, striking the post and forcing multiple saves from goalkeeper Nico Campisi, who kept Miami in the game with a string of stunning stops before halftime.

The second half saw a completely different Miami side emerge. Just two minutes after the restart, midfielder Romero threaded a brilliant pass behind the defense to Tobias Zárate, who controlled the ball with his chest, faked out two defenders, and finished low into the corner to level the match 1-1 in the 47th minute. The goal sparked life into Miami's attack, and they took control of possession and momentum.

In the 59th minute, after a failed Pittsburgh clearance, Vazquez intercepted and found Zárate inside the box. The Argentine forward struck powerfully into the top left corner to complete his brace and give Miami a 2-1 lead. The Riverhounds tried to respond, but Campisi stood tall, making another spectacular save on a close-range attempt from Ahl.

Miami's substitutes made the difference late in the game. In the 81st minute, substitute Gerald Díaz broke forward and delivered a perfect through ball to Allen Gavilanes. The substitute controlled and fired home from inside the box to seal the 3-1 victory, scoring his first goal of the season. It was a decisive contribution from Maddoni's bench, showing the team's depth and focus in crucial moments.

The win not only ends Miami's winless streak but also marks their first victory over Pittsburgh since 2021. Tobias Zárate's outstanding performance earned him USL Championship Player of the Week honors, while coach Gastón Maddoni was named Coach of the Week. Miami finished their schedule undefeated against the Riverhounds this season, showcasing growth, confidence, and balance in all phases of play.

A dominant night statistically and emotionally, Miami outpossessed their opponent 60% to 40%, and completed 464 passes and showed poise under pressure. It was the complete performance the team had been searching for, one that leaves their fans with pride as the season nears its close.

Following the win, the Miami FC now prepare to take on league leaders, Louisville City FC. Kickoff will commence on Saturday, October 11th at 7:30 PM at Lynn Family Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamiFC.com/tickets

