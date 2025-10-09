Roots Begin Final Road Trip of 2025 on Saturday at Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on October 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Following a 1-3 loss at home in their last action versus Hartford Athletic on Tuesday, Roots are back on the road this weekend as they prepare to face Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field on Saturday, October 11th at 7:30 PM PT.

With only three games remaining in the 2025 season, Roots are sitting six points below the eighth place playoff line, and beyond winning out, will need some help from outside if they are to reach the postseason in the final push.

Luckily for Oakland, they have gotten about as much help as has been possible in the past month. Across the last 25 combined games played by the bottom five teams in the Western Conference, there has been only a single win, leaving the door to the playoffs propped open for any team that can finish on a hot streak.

Las Vegas should prove to be a decent opportunity for Roots to take the needed first step of securing a regulation victory. The Lights come into Saturday's match with just 25 points on the season, the second lowest mark in the entire league.

Vegas is also only scoring an average of 0.74 goals per game in 2025, bottom in the USL Championship, and a prime opportunity to galvanize an Oakland side that has struggled on the defensive side of the pitch in recent matches.

Oakland could also see history made on Saturday, as club scoring leader Peter Wilson found the back of the net for the fifth straight match in Tuesday's loss to Hartford. That score tied him for the club record in consecutive games with a goal at five with Óttar Magnús Karlsson who set the record for Roots during the 2022 season.

Wilson also now finds himself squarely within the race for the Golden Boot. With 11 goals in his last 10 appearances, Wilson's 14 regular season goals this year have put him only two back from a first place tie.

Following Oakland's trip to Vegas, they will remain on the road for their final away match of the season when they travel to New Mexico United on Sunday, October 19th before returning to the Oakland Coliseum to close out the season at home versus Lexington SC on October 25th.







