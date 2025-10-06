Roots Back Home for Tuesday Action Versus Hartford Athletic

Published on October 6, 2025

Oakland Roots News Release







Roots return to the Coliseum this week after a two-game road tilt to face Hartford Athletic on Tuesday night at 7 PM PT.

The 2025 campaign is looking like it will come down to the wire for an Oakland Roots side that will enter the match in 11th place in the Western Conference, now six points out of a playoff spot with only four games remaining in the regular season.

While Roots are winless in their last five contests, Hartford is facing an unusually quick turnaround after defeating Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 to win the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, October 4th. With Athletic playing on just two days of rest, Oakland will need to capitalize on the opportunity to earn a much needed three points.

Oakland will hope to see their season scoring leader Peter Wilson continue an unbelievable stretch of offensive output, as the number nine has scored 10 goals in his last nine appearances, shooting up the league leaderboard to second place with 13 goals on the season.

But Roots will need to find the back of the net via other means as well. Wilson has accounted for seven of Oakland's last ten goals, and as hot as he has been, the overall team output hasn't been enough to get them over the finish line with the lead as of late.

The defensive side of the ball will hope to return to the lockdown form they showed midseason as well, as some recent slips have allowed late leads to evaporate.

By any means necessary, however, a win is needed to keep Oakland's playoff hopes within the realm of reasonability.

Following Tuesday's contest, Roots will head back on the road for two final regular season away games at Las Vegas Lights FC and New Mexico United before returning to the Coliseum to close out 2025 at home versus Lexington SC.







