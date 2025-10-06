USL Jägermeister Eludes Republic FC

Republic FC's quest to lift its second trophy came to an end on Saturday night as the club fell to Hartford Athletic 1-0 in the USL Jägermeister Cup Final. A raucous sellout crowd came out to Heart Health Park to cheer on its hometown team, but one decisive moment in the second half proved to be the difference as Sacramento conceded just its second goal of the tournament.

Sacramento started on the front foot dictating play early through the midfield and testing the visitors' defense with early pressure. Republic FC came within inches of taking the lead in the 20th minute. Rodrigo Lopez's corner kick found the head of Russell Cicerone at the near post. Cicerone's quick movement created space for a clear header that beat the goalkeeper but rattled off the woodwork for a corner. Minutes later, it was Lee Desmond who got on the end of Lopez's corner. His header went curling towards the goal, but narrowly missed the target.

The hosts continued to push in search of the opener. In the 38th minute, a switch across the field found Jack Gurr in space, allowing the winger to show his creativity. Gurr, Michel Benitez and Luis Felipe combined with clever play to create an opening, but Gurr's shot narrowly cleared the goal.

In the 51st minute, goalkeeper Jared Mazzola came up with a crucial save in a 1-on-1 against Kyle Edwards. Edwards beat his defender before getting his shot off, but Mazzola stood tall to deny him. On the ensuing corner, however, Hartford capitalized. A short ball into space gave Samuel Careaga the chance to shoot. The shot from outside the box found its way through the defenders and into the back of the net. It was just the second goal conceded by Republic FC in the entire tournament, and first since June 21. Mazzola finished the USL Cup with a tournament best five clean sheets and 0.29 goals-against average.

With the one-goal lead, Hartford's lead hunkered down. Republic FC began to look more dangerous as its substitutes came on and in the final 15 minutes plus stoppage time, sent six shots toward Hartford's net. Even until the last moment, the Indomitable Club continued to fight with one last shot from Cristian Parano that went just wide of the post.

"You learn all the time, especially in these big games," said Head Coach Neill Collins after the game. "I want to be winning these games, I want to be here with a team that can win these games. I think we've got that, but tonight we learned a little bit about how we're going to handle these big games better. We've got loads to play for."

Now the focus turns back to the USL Championship regular season. Earlier in the week, the team clinched its 11th playoff appearance in 12 seasons and is currently in second place in the Western Conference, poised to challenge first place FC Tulsa with four games remaining. The once again face off with Hartford Athletic in a regular season tilt next Saturday, this time in Connecticut. Kickoff from Trinity Health Stadium is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40+, and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 Hartford Athletic

USL Jägermeister Cup

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

October 4, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; HFD - Samuel Careaga (Sebastian Anderson) 51'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Sebastian Herrera (caution) 76', Sebastian Herrera (ejection) 90+4', Rayan Djedje (caution) 90+6'; HFD - Adrian Diz Pe (caution) 43', Sebastian Anderson (caution) 81', Kyle Edwards (caution) 90+3', Antony Siaha (caution) 90+4'

Sacramento Republic FC: Jared Mazzola, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann (Lewis Jamieson 84'), Rayan Djedje, Michel Benitez (Ryan Spaulding 73'), Jack Gurr, Rodrigo Lopez (Blake Willey 73'), Nick Ross, Russell Cicerone, Luis Felipe (Sebastian Herrera 73'), Khori Bennett (Cristian Parano 57')

Unused substitutes: Danny Vitiello, Jared Timmer, Chibi Ukaegbu, AJ Edwards

Stats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 3, Fouls: 7, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 1

Hartford Athletic: Antony Siaha, TJ Presthus, Jordan Scarlett (C), Adrian Diz Pe, Emmanuel Samadia, Marlon Hairston, Samuel Careaga (Beverly Makangila 79'), Sebastian Anderson, Michee Ngalina (Joe Farrell 90'), Junior Moreira, Adewale Obalola (Kyle Edwards 45') (Baboucarr Nije 90+3')

Unused Substitutes: John Berner, Jack Panayotou, Hadji Berry

Stats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 1, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 3







