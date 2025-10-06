El Paso Locomotive FC Playoff Ticket Presale to Begin on Monday, October 6

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC is coming down the stretch of the USL Championship regular season with prospective playoff tickets beginning presale in the coming days.

Below is the schedule for playoff ticket presale and on sale dates:

Date Day of Week Time Description

10/2/2025 Thursday 10 a.m. 2025 Season Ticket Member claims begin

10/6/2025 Monday 10 a.m. 2025 Season Ticket Member presale

10/7/2025 Tuesday 10 a.m. 2025 Mini Plans presale

10/7/2025 Tuesday 2 p.m. 2025 Groups and 2026 Season Ticket Member presale

10/8/2025 Wednesday 10 a.m. 2025 Single Match Purchasers presale

10/8/2025 Wednesday 2 p.m. 2025 Playoff Waitlist Sign Ups presale

10/9/2025 Thursday 10 a.m. Playoff Tickets on sale

Locomotive's 3-1 win on Wednesday against Oakland Roots SC moved them into fifth place in the Western Conference, just one point shy of San Antonio FC in fourth. Their magic number to clinch postseason a postseason berth is eight points with four matches remaining.

Tickets for El Paso Locomotive FC's home regular season finale against FC Tulsa on Saturday, October 18 are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

Tickets for El Paso Locomotive FC's home regular season finale against FC Tulsa on Saturday, October 18 are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.







