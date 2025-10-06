El Paso Locomotive FC Playoff Ticket Presale to Begin on Monday, October 6
Published on October 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC is coming down the stretch of the USL Championship regular season with prospective playoff tickets beginning presale in the coming days.
Below is the schedule for playoff ticket presale and on sale dates:
Date Day of Week Time Description
10/2/2025 Thursday 10 a.m. 2025 Season Ticket Member claims begin
10/6/2025 Monday 10 a.m. 2025 Season Ticket Member presale
10/7/2025 Tuesday 10 a.m. 2025 Mini Plans presale
10/7/2025 Tuesday 2 p.m. 2025 Groups and 2026 Season Ticket Member presale
10/8/2025 Wednesday 10 a.m. 2025 Single Match Purchasers presale
10/8/2025 Wednesday 2 p.m. 2025 Playoff Waitlist Sign Ups presale
10/9/2025 Thursday 10 a.m. Playoff Tickets on sale
Locomotive's 3-1 win on Wednesday against Oakland Roots SC moved them into fifth place in the Western Conference, just one point shy of San Antonio FC in fourth. Their magic number to clinch postseason a postseason berth is eight points with four matches remaining.
Tickets for El Paso Locomotive FC's home regular season finale against FC Tulsa on Saturday, October 18 are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.
For the best prices and priority seating to every Locomotive home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or calling (915) 235-GOAL.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 6, 2025
- Republic FC and SchoolsFirst Celebrate Annual Teachers of the Year - Sacramento Republic FC
- USL Championship Issues Forfeit to Las Vegas Lights FC for Use of Ineligible Player - Rhode Island FC
- Jamie Webber Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Preview: With Trophy Secured and Playoffs in Sight, Hartford Athletic Turns to Oakland - Hartford Athletic
- Hartford Athletic Wins First-Ever Trophy in USL Jägermeister Cup - Hartford Athletic
- El Paso Locomotive FC Playoff Ticket Presale to Begin on Monday, October 6 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- USL Jägermeister Eludes Republic FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Roots Back Home for Tuesday Action Versus Hartford Athletic - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for October World Cup Qualifiers - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LouCity to 'Keep Louisville Weird' this Saturday vs. Miami FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Playoff Ticket Presale to Begin on Monday, October 6
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for October World Cup Qualifiers
- El Paso Locomotive FC Play to Scoreless Draw in Orange County
- El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Build Momentum against Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Use Fast Start to Dismantle Oakland Roots SC