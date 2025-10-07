USL Championship Issues Forfeit to Las Vegas Lights FC for Use of Ineligible Player

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship today announced that the Week 31 regular season match between Rhode Island FC and Las Vegas Lights FC has been declared a forfeit due to the Lights' use of an ineligible player.

Las Vegas forward Vaughn Covil, who was not listed on the matchday roster, entered the match in the 84th minute. As a result of fielding an ineligible player, Rhode Island FC has been awarded a 3-0 victory per league rules with all statistics registered null and void.

Rhode Island FC will remain in eighth place on 34 points with a 9-11-7 record in the Eastern Conference, while Las Vegas Lights FC will remain in 12th place on 25 points with a 6-14-7 record in the Western Conference.







