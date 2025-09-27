Rhode Island FC Splits Back-And-Fourth 2-2 Tie at El Paso Locomotive FC

Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC's JJ Williams in action

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC's JJ Williams in action(Rhode Island FC)

EL PASO, Texas, - In a dramatic four-goal thriller, Rhode Island FC took a valuable road point away from Southwest University Park on Friday when it tied El Paso Locomotive FC 2-2. Fueled by a pair of goals from Zach Herivaux and JJ Williams on the attack and a season-high five saves from goalkeeper Koke Vegas between the sticks, the Ocean State club kept itself above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings with its third-straight result.

El Paso Locomotive FC (8W-8L-9T) looked dangerous early, forcing a trio of saves out of Vegas inside the first 20 minutes. The hosts came closest to scoring when Eric Cavillo broke through the Rhode Island FC (8W-11L-7T) back line and got on the end of a through ball in the penalty area, firing a low shot that Vegas turned away with a strong stop in the eighth minute. Eleven minutes later, Gabi Torres launched another close-range shot from the left side of the box, and Vegas came up big once again to keep the game scoreless.

Despite the early momentum, the game turned on its head in the 29th minute when RIFC found its first opportunity of the game. It started when Noah Fuson skillfully dribbled past a defender at the top of the box before playing a ball through to Joe Brito in the box, whose shot hit the wrong side of the right-side netting. On the resulting goal kick, RIFC kept the pressure high, forcing a turnover from El Paso goalkeeper Jahmali Waite and immediately retook possession. After intercepting the goal kick in the box, Herivaux slotted the turnover into the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Two minutes before halftime, El Paso leveled the score off of a well-worked set piece when Cavillo sent a dangerous free kick into the box from midfield. Rising above everyone in the six-yard box, Guillermo "Memo" Diaz picked out the top-left corner with a pinpoint header to level the score at the break.

Ten minutes into the second half, Williams came within inches of re-taking the lead for the Ocean State club, nailing the woodwork with a curling free kick from the top of the box. A minute later, El Paso worked quickly down the other side in transition and nearly took the lead itself. Frank Daroma launched a long-range shot from well outside the 18-yard box that was saved by a diving Vegas.

In the 59th minute, the RIFC attack came to life once again. The chance on goal started when Fuson and Williams connected on a smooth give-and-go in the box that sent Fuson in behind. Curling a left-footed shot towards the far corner, Fuson nailed the post before the rebound bounced back into danger and was swept off the goal line by El Paso defender Tony Alfaro. Not to be deterred, the pair combined once again just minutes later when Fuson flew down the left wing, squaring a ball across the goal mouth to Williams that the experienced striker tucked home to give the visitors the lead once again.

The back-and-foruth thriller did not end there, as El Paso leveled the game once again in the 77th minute. After the West Texas club threatened the RIFC back line with a dangerous ball over the top, Clay Holstad raced to intercept the threat and prevent a one-on-one opportunity, but his attempted clearance lobbed over Vegas and into the back of the RIFC net.

Inspired by the equalizer, El Paso generated a handful of dangerous opportunities in the final 10 minutes, nearly taking a come-from-behind lead when Roberto Avila fired a first-time shot off a corner kick that nailed the left post in the 81st minute. Despite the late surge, neither side could find a further breakthrough, including seven minutes of second-half stoppage time, as the two teams ultimately split the points in Downtown El Paso.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium for its second-to-last home game of the 2025 regular season when it hosts Las Vegas Lights FC for a nationally-televised matchup (ESPN2) on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Zachary Herivaux, 29th minute: Herivaux forces a turnover off of a goal kick and slots the ball into the back of the net from close range. ELP 0, RI 1

ELP - Guillermo "Memo" Diaz (Eric Cavillo), 44th minute: Diaz heads Cavillo's long-range free kick into the back of the net. ELP 1, RI 1

RI - JJ Williams (Noah Fuson), 61st minute: Williams tucks home Fuson's cross from close range. ELP 1, RI 2

ELP - Clay Holstad (Own Goal), 74th minute: Holstad's attempted clearance lobs Vegas and bounces into the back of the RIFC net. ELP 2, RI 2

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Zach Herivaux's goal was his second of 2025, and sixth of his Rhode Island FC career.

El Paso's goals were just the second and third goals Rhode Island FC has conceded in its last six games across all competitions.

JJ Williams' goal was his team-leading fourth of the 2025 regular season, and sixth of the year across all competitions. He is now the all-time leading scorer for Rhode Island FC with 17 career goals.

Noah Fuson's assist was his first of the 2025 season and 13th of his RIFC career. He is the club's all-time assist leader.

Albert Dikwa "Chico" made his 200th career USL Championship regular season appearance, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 57th minute.

Koke Vegas tied his season-high five saves.

Rhode Island FC's three-game scoring streak is its joint-longest of the season. It has now strung together three-straight results twice in 2025.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: JJ Williams

Match stats and information available here.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.