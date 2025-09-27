Conway scores in third straight as NCFC picks up all three points

Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release









North Carolina FC forward Evan Conway vs. Miami FC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Greg Ng) North Carolina FC forward Evan Conway vs. Miami FC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Greg Ng)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC beat Miami FC, 1-0, Friday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park behind a first-half goal from Evan Conway.

NCFC improved to 12W-9L-4D with the win and moved into third place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings heading into the remainder of the Week 30 slate.

Conway opened the scoring for NCFC in the 13', collecting a driven ball from Ahmad Al-Qaq at the top of the box and spinning his defender before curling the ball into the back of the net.

The goal was Conway's ninth of the season and third in the last three matches.

Match Notes:

Evan Conway scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season, finding the back of the net for a third consecutive match.

Appearing as a second-half substitute, Rodrigo Da Costa made his 200th USL regular season appearance.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC visits Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday, October 1, at 8 p.m. ET at Progressive Stadium for its first of two road matches for Week 31. The first matchup between these two clubs saw Birmingham score two unanswered goals for the upset win.

NCFC (5-2-3): Oliver Semmle; Jahlane Forbes (Jaden Servania - 75'), Finn Sundstrom, Conor Donovan ©, Bryce Washington, Ahmad Al-Qaq; Louis Perez (Mikey Maldonado - 75'), Raheem Somersall; Thomas Roberts, Pedro Dolabella (Rodrigo Da Costa - 75'), Evan Conway (Oalex Anderson - 69')

Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Triston Hodge

MIA (5-3-2): Nicolás Campisi; Daltyn Knutson, César García, Tulu (Tobias Zarate - 85'), Diego Mercado, Jonathan Ricketts ©; Deian Verón (Sebastian Blanco - 61'), Matías Romero, Cristian Vázquez (Lucas Melano - 70'); Francisco Bonfiglio, Allen Gavilanes (Alexander Naranjo - 46')

Subs Not Used: Nicolas Cardona, Gerald Diaz, Michael Lawrence, Felipe Rodriguez, Brandon Brent

Score:

NCFC: 1

MIA: 0

Goals:

NCFC: E. Conway - 13' (A. Al-Qaq)

MIA: -

Cautions:

NCFC: R. Somersall - 87'

MIA: C. Garcia - 35', L. Melano - 78', A. Naranjo - 85', - Bench 88'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

MIA: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 3,774

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.