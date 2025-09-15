North Carolina FC Takes Advantage of El Paso Aggresiveness to Cement a Win

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on September 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC takes on El Paso Locomotive

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC takes on El Paso Locomotive(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

North Carolina FC snapped a two-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the El Paso Locomotive in front of 2,365 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Friday evening. North Carolina improved to 11-9-3, good for 36 points and fourth place of the Eastern Conference Standings.

The two teams combined for 32 fouls, eight yellow cards and a red card given to Locomotive defender Wahab Ackwei in the 14th minute. In addition the El Paso bench earned a yellow card in the 27th minute and another in the 90th minute, resulting in an ejection for a coach.

"Not nearly as comfortable as we wanted it to be especially after the red card, but three points and the shutout was the goal for tonight," said NCFC Head Coach John Bradford. "Proud of the guys for being able to achieve that."

When Locomotive lost Ackwei they were forced to make an early substitution, bringing defender Tony Alfaro into the game in place of forward Christian Sorto.

North Carolina FC scored eight minutes into stoppage time at the end of the first half with a goal from forward Evan Conway, his seventh of the season.

"I was joking with the fans you get taught at a very young age to hit it hard and low and across the goal; it took a fortunate bounce," said Conway. "I thought the goalie would get a touch on it, which he did, but it but it went in the goal which is great. We would have liked to have got a couple more, but we will take the one. It was a little bit of a tough first half for us, to go into the locker room on a bit of a positive note makes a big difference and helped us in the second half."

"If you are up a man after 14 minutes and you are not able to convert throughout the first half, you get that feeling... when is that going come, when's it going happen," Bradford added. "It changes that mindset if you get that goal before the half ends"

Conway also reached the 10,000-minute milestone for his USL career in the 50th minute.

"It's great, I am glad I can do it here in North Carolina," he added. "It means a lot and we can get some more. It's one of the milestones that sneaks up on you.

At the 83rd minute North Carolina FC defender Connor Donovan saved a goal when he blocked a shot from Locomotive forward Wilmer Cabrera.

"That goes to the practice we do on set pieces," said Donovan. "We take that just as serious as any part of the game. Some situations, it's finding a way and that's what we did tonight."

"Connor was tremendous tonight," said Bradford. "His leadership put his body on the line like always, being able to keep the ball out, so good night for him."

North Carolina FC's next match is on the road against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, September 20th at 7:30 pm est. NCFC next plays at home Friday, September 26th against Miami FC at 7 pm est.

