NCFC falls on the road for second consecutive loss
Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - North Carolina FC fell to Lexington SC, 2-1, Friday night at Lexington SC Stadium.
With the loss, NCFC falls to 10W-9L-3D (33 points) on the season.
Forster Ajago got the home team on the board right before halftime and Nick Firmino tagged on another in the 72'.
Thomas Roberts kickstarted NCFC's comeback attempt with a perfect tackle to force a turnover right outside of the Lexington box. Rodrigo Da Costa took the loose ball and sent it past the keeper to get NCFC on the board.
Match Notes:
Rodrigo Da Costa scored his second goal of the season in the 87'
Thomas Roberts recorded his first assist with NCFC
Quotes:
John Bradford: "It's frustrating to not close out the first half and to concede in stoppage time on a preventable run forward. We also need to capitalize on our chances when we work hard to create them against a good opponent on the road."
John Bradford: "In the second half we were more composed on the ball and I was pleased with how dangerous we were for the opening 20 minutes looking for the equalizer."
John Bradford: "I was proud of the guys that came into the game and thought they definitely provided a lift to our group. Thomas worked hard defensively to turn them over in a dangerous position and Rodrigo had an excellent finish to put us back in it."
John Bradford: "We'll travel back and look forward to another opportunity for three points at home at WakeMed."
Up Next:
North Carolina FC returns home for its BBQ, Bourbon, Beer night, presented by Sir Walter Chevrolet, matching up with Western Conference side El Paso Locomotive FC on Friday, September 12, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here.
NCFC (4-3-3): Oliver Semmle, Paco Craig (Justin Malou - 88'), Bryce Washington, Conor Donovan (Rodrigo Da Costa - 84'), Louis Perez, Patrick Burner, Evan Conway, Raheem Somersall, Mikey Maldonado (Pedro Dolabella - 73'), Ahmad Al-Qaq (Jaden Servania - 73'), Oalex Anderson (Thomas Roberts - 73')
Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Jahlane Forbes
LEX (4-2-3-1): Brooks Thompson, Kieran Sargeant, Kendall Burks, Gaël Gibert, Joe Hafferty, Blaine Ferri, Speedy Williams, Michael Adedokun (Jacob Greene - 77'), Braudílio Rodrigues (Marcus Epps - 65'), Nick Firmino (Xavier Zengue - 89'), Forster Ajago
Subs Not Used: Logan Ketterer, Daniel Barbir, Alfredo Midence, Cory Burke
Score:
NCFC: 1
LEX: 2
Goals:
NCFC: R. Da Costa (T. Roberts) - 87'
LEX: F. Ajago (B. Ferri) - 45+2', N. Firmino - 72'
Cautions:
NCFC: M. Maldonado - 49', P. Craig - 67'
LEX: G. Gibert - 9'
Ejections:
NCFC: -
LEX: -
Venue (Location): Lexington SC Stadium (Lexington, Ky.)
Images from this story
|
North Carolina FC battles Lexington SC
(Tommy Quarles)
