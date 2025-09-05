Vince Gilligan to Kick off 'Pluribus Night' at Isotopes Park on September 10 During New Mexico United Match
Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - On Wednesday, September 10 at 7:00 PM, fans are invited to RGCU Field at Isotopes Park for a special "Pluribus Night" during the New Mexico United match - an exclusive celebration of the highly anticipated drama Pluribus, created by acclaimed showrunner Vince Gilligan.
Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Better Call Saul, will be on-site to perform the ceremonial "First Kick" at 6:45 PM, encouraging fans to arrive early for this one-of-a-kind event.
Set in Albuquerque, Pluribus reunites Gilligan with Rhea Seehorn, the award-winning actress known for her work on Better Call Saul. Seehorn leads the cast in this genre-bending, science fiction drama.
Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Pluribus is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 7, 2025.
Fans in attendance will be treated to an exciting surprise. The energy of New Mexico United's devoted fanbase, paired with the homegrown roots of the show's setting, promises to make this a night to remember.
Catch a first glimpse of Pluribus by watching the official teaser trailer here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cR41iZx07O8
Don't miss your chance to be part of television history - come early, wear black and yellow, and help us celebrate Albuquerque's starring role in the next big sci-fi phenomenon.
