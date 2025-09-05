Hartford Athletic Acquires Defender Joshua Belluz on Loan, Bringing MLS NEXT Pro Experience

September 5, 2025

Hartford, CONN. - Hartford Athletic has acquired defender Joshua Belluz on loan from Colorado Rapids 2, pending league and federation approval. Belluz will bring his MLS NEXT Pro experience to the Green & Blue.

A Canadian center-back born in Toronto, Belluz steadily climbed the ranks from youth soccer to the professional stage. His early development came through the Vaughan Azzurri academy, where he also made senior appearances in League1 Ontario between 2017 and 2019.

In 2019, Belluz took his talents south of the border to Villanova University, where he quickly made an impact. His freshman season saw him earn Philly Soccer Six All-Rookie honors and a spot on the Big East All-Academic Team. Over four seasons at Villanova, he played 3598 minutes and totaled 51 appearances.

In 2023, Belluz transferred to Syracuse University for his graduate season, playing a critical role for the Orange. He led the team in minutes played, starting all 21 matches and contributing two goals and an assist.

Belluz signed his first pro contract in January 2024 with Colorado Rapids 2, the reserve team for the Colorado Rapids in MLS NEXT Pro. He made an immediate impact, scoring in his professional debut during a U.S. Open Cup win over Azteca FC. Just four days later, he found the net again in MLS NEXT Pro league play against Tacoma Defiance.

Across the 2024 season, Belluz made 21 league appearances and continued to contribute in cup matches. Standing tall at 6'3" and equipped with strong positioning and aerial ability, Belluz has emerged as a promising defensive prospect in the league.







