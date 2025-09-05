Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. New Mexico United 9/6/25

Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Spreading the Field: San Antonio's attack has been balanced this season with its 26 goals coming from 13 different players and 11 different players assisting.

Playing with the Pros: A year after making the youngest debut in SAFC history and fifth-youngest in league history, Landry Walker became the youngest player to record a regular season start in club history on August 23 against Monterey Bay FC. The Ricos SAFC Academy product became only the third 16-year-old to record a start in club history after Leonides Urrutia (2025) and Ethan Bryant (2018). Walker also became the youngest player to record a start in the USL Championship this season.

Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 38 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 33-0-5 in a streak dating back to October 2021.

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On both teams trying to find their form in the match...)

"For that reason, it's going to be a really good match. Normally, San Antonio against New Mexico, just naming those two teams is a good match, but this one have a special flavor. Both teams are looking for points. Especially us, because we lost a lot of points at home and we playing at home, so we must get the three point this Saturday, no matter what. The table is so tight in the West. Besides Tulsa, everybody is there two, three points away from each other, so right now, we're fourth. If we don't get a good result, we might be seventh or ninth. At the same point, if we get a good result, we might be second, so that's important this game, especially against a direct rival like New Mexico. The last two games that we played, I believe we played really good, but then we lost concentration. We lost focus at the end of the game. That's something that we cannot allow this this Saturday."

Defender Mitchell Taintor

(On playing with different players on the back line...)

"Playing defense is, in my opinion, the most difficult and most unglamorous part of the game, but that's what we signed up for. It's what we get paid to do, and obviously, getting decimated by injuries to key players never is a good thing, but we have guys who have really stepped up, like Alexis [Souahy]. Now Nelson [Flores Blanco] is back, so we're getting a little bit of our mojo back with guys who are more normally in the starting lineup, so I think it's been really good. Me and Alexis been playing really well together. We've gotta control we can control, and defense is first, and then whatever happens offensively is going to happen."

USL Championship Match #22 - San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 8-7-6 (30 pts; 4th place in Western Conference)

New Mexico United: 8-9-3 (27 pts; 8th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: New Mexico leads the all-time series 8-5-2, with San Antonio's last win coming in August 2023. The teams drew in their last meeting at Toyota Field, a 2-2 draw in the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage in July.







